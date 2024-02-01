Oklahoma Complete Health Soonerselect Open Enrollment Begins Feb. 1

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Eligible SoonerCare members will soon have access to new healthcare plans

Oklahoma Complete Health , a care management organization serving the needs of Oklahomans with health insurance solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation

(NYSE: CNC ), today announced Open Enrollment for eligible SoonerCare members will occur from Feb. 1 – March 10, 2024. SoonerCare members can enroll by visiting

or call 800-987-7767.

"Open enrollment marks an important and timely opportunity for to explore our plan offerings and prioritize health and well-being to meet their unique needs," said Oklahoma Complete Health's President and CEO, Clayton Franklin. "We have partnered with some of the state's largest medical providers to enhance access to high quality healthcare for SoonerCare members. We look forward to serving our fellow Oklahomans in the year ahead."

Oklahoma Complete Health was selected

in June 2023 by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) as one of the care management organizations that can provide coverage for eligible members. The available healthcare plans enable OHCA to improve health outcomes for Oklahomans, deliver improved member satisfaction and focus on expanded preventive and primary care services.

Key features of Oklahoma Complete Health plans include:



Telehealth services

Rewards for healthy living

Programs for new parents

Enhanced vision coverage Access to a broad network of healthcare providers

"As an Oklahoman with over 30 years of healthcare experience, I am dedicated to ensuring all members receive patient-centered care," said Oklahoma Complete Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Mitchell. "Working together with our state partners, network of providers and local community-based organizations, Oklahoma Complete Health is committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at time."

Members are also encouraged to update their contact information by visiting

.

