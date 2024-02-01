Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results On Thursday, February 15Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Reliance management will host a conference call that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at .
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call Details
| DATE:
|
|
|
| Thursday, February 15, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
| TIME:
|
|
|
| 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
10:00 a.m. Central Time
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
|
|
| DIAL-IN:
|
|
|
| (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)
(201) 689-8263 (International)
|
|
|
|
|
| CONFERENCE ID:
|
|
|
| 13743428
|
|
|
|
|
| WEBCAST:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 29, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13743428. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance's website at for 90 days.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1939, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2022, Reliance's average order size was $3,670, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s press releases and additional information are available on the Company's website at rsac.
CONTACT:
...
(213) 576-2428
or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400
MENAFN01022024004107003653ID1107797041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.