Polymer Candle Filter Market To Reach At A CAGR Of 4.7% By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market for polymer candle filters is experiencing an upsurge in demand, primarily driven by the growing need for polymer melt filtration in various industries.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polymer Candle Filter Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 4.7% by 2032. Candle filters play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of polymer melts by capturing impurities. They are in high demand due to their ability to handle high flow rates, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and technological advancements. These filters have a wire mesh or stainless steel filter element that ensures potable water quality for various water treatment applications. The filtration efficiency and high-temperature resistance of candle filters make them indispensable for global clients, which drives market growth.

Plastic packaging protects electronics and food items from damage and contamination. It helps prolong the shelf life of fresh produce and processed food products by shielding them from moisture and other external factors. The food industry uses various plastic packaging forms, including aseptic, pallets, flexible, and trays. As disposable income and consumer spending on consumables like chocolates, soft drinks, and frozen food increase, the demand for plastic is expected to grow significantly.

The plastics industry has several benefits, but its post-usage disposal poses challenges. This particularly concerns plastic consumers, who are increasingly aware of the pollution caused by improper disposal in land, rivers, and oceans. As a result, governments worldwide have been enacting laws to limit the use of single-use plastics. Consequently, many plastic companies have started investing in developing new materials that are sustainable, recyclable, and increasingly popular with environmentally conscious consumers.

Segmentation Overview:

The global polymer candle filter market has been segmented into product type, material type, end-use, and region. The need for filtration systems that withstand high temperatures and chemicals is increasing. Pleated candle filters are a great choice for those who require a larger filtration area and higher flow rates. On the other hand, cylindrical filters are designed ergonomically and provide effective filtration. Sintered candle filters have high mechanical strength, which makes them highly durable. Sintered mesh filters are made of multiple layers of woven stainless steel, which makes them highly porous and permeable to air. These filters' physical structure provides enhanced resistance to corrosion and high temperatures. Sintered filters are preferred over their woven counterparts because of their high mechanical strength and permeability.

Polymer Candle Filter Market Report Highlights:

The global polymer candle filter market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.7 % by 2032.

Candle filters are essential for maintaining polymer melt quality. They're cost-effective, scalable, and can withstand high temperatures.

Due to its large population, the Asia Pacific region is a major producer and consumer of plastic products. China's plastics industry has grown significantly with a focus on capacity expansion. The use of bio-based polymers is increasing, posing a challenge to petrochemical polymers. However, plastic manufacturers are investing in sustainable products and recycling to maintain plastic demand.

Some prominent players in the polymer candle filter market report include Boedon Industech Ltd., Pall Corporation, Dorstener Wire Tech, Saifilter, Hengmao Filter Elements, Careerviet Enterprise, Siriram Filters, MAAG Group, Chengshi Mesh and Filter Co. Ltd., and Porvair Filtration Group.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Porvair announced the new BiofilTM 3 and BiofilTM 3 Plus polyethersulfone products for sterile liquid filtration. These products are now available in single and double-layer construction, with 0.2μm and 0.45m sizes. The new range features a more easily wettable membrane, making the filters suitable for previously unsuitable applications for PES.

- Pall Corporation, a top provider of filtration, separation, and purification solutions, has unveiled an innovative solution called SepraLYTETM liquid/gas coalescers. They are designed to efficiently separate electrolyte aerosols from gas in green hydrogen production processes, which are seeing a rising demand.

OR

Polymer Candle Filter Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Pleated and Cylindrical

By Material Type: Sintered and Woven

By End-use : PET Film, BOPP, Recycling Plastics, and Other Plastics

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

