               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration


2/1/2024 7:06:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 February 2024, record date as of the 09 February 2024 & payment date is the 07 March 2024:
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.392500
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.272600
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.350200
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.428500
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.216500
JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.111200
Enquiries:
Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin
Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .


MENAFN01022024004107003653ID1107797033

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search