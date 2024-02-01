Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 February 2024, record date as of the 09 February 2024 & payment date is the 07 March 2024: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.392500 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.272600 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.350200 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.428500 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.216500 JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.111200 Enquiries: Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

