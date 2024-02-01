Global Smart Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 46.9 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.20%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Smart Packaging Market Size was Valued at USD 25.7 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Smart Packaging Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 46.9 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: R.R. Donnelley and Sons Company, 3M, Sealed Air, Ströbel GmbH, Westrock Company., Bemis Manufacturing Company, AMETEK MOCON, Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, ZEBRA, International Paper., Stora Enso, DuPont, BASF SE, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Crown Paper Mill LLC, Primex Plastics Corporation, National Packaging Company and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Packaging Market Size is to Grow from USD 25.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 46.9 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.20% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Smart packaging refers to a specific sort of sensor-based packaging system that is utilized for a variety of items, including pharmaceuticals and food. Smart packaging technology improves consumer and product safety while also increasing product quality, shelf life, and freshness monitoring. When a product is embedded with intelligent technology, these systems give information on its quality and freshness. Smart packaging is gaining popularity due to the multiple ways it is affecting both the consumer product packing sector and the packaging industry as a whole. Because of improved information monitoring and sharing, customers are learning more about the firms and goods they use and buy, resulting in higher usefulness. As a result, the food and beverage industries are experiencing an increase in demand for smart packaging. Customers are increasingly concerned with food's freshness, nutritional content, purity, and resistance to aromas, heat, dust, and other exterior contaminants. People also prefer foods that have ingredient information, nutritional data, cautions, and cooking instructions on the packaging. Global lifestyle changes and customer desire for fresh food are driving the market's need for clever packaging. Traditional package materials do not include cutting-edge technology like as sensors, IDs, and the Internet of Things. RFIDs, sensors, and the Internet of Things are just a few of the cutting-edge systems, technologies, and devices that smart packaging employs to give real-time product tracking, control, and monitoring. Additionally, they employ cutting-edge packaging materials to keep products fresh and distinctive for an extended period of time.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Smart Packaging Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, and MAP), By Material (Solid, and Liquid) By End-user (Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, and others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The MAP segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global smart packaging market during the forecast period.

The global smart packaging market is divided into segments based on technology: active packaging, intelligent packaging, and MAP. Among these, the MAP segment is expected to hold the largest share of the smart packaging market during the forecast period. To improve the shelf life of packaged food, MAP (modified environment packaging) includes adding active gases such as CO2 and inert gases such as nitrogen, as well as antimicrobials. Global demand for ready-to-eat packaged foods is increasing.

The solid segment is expected to grow at fastest pace in the global smart packaging market during the forecast period.

The global smart packaging market is classified into solid, and liquid. The solid segment is expected to grow at fastest pace in the smart packaging market during the forecast period. Solid package material allows for high-quality printing while remaining lightweight, moisture-resistant, and ecologically friendly. Because solid packaging is so effective for packing pills and capsules, it is in high demand in the pharmaceutical industry.

The food and beverage segment is expected to hold the largest share the global smart packaging market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user the global smart packaging market is divided into food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others. The food and beverage segment is expected to grow at greatest pace in the smart packaging market during the forecast period. Leading beverage manufacturers are implementing smart packaging to extend shelf life, activate augmented reality (AR), and emphasize sustainability on consumer-facing products. QR codes are used by beverage companies for a number of objectives, including giving rapid access to nutritional data and attracting consumers' attention with appealing marketing.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global smart packaging market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global smart packaging market over the predicted years. This is due to the large number of retail locations and the fast-growing packaging industry in countries such as the United States and Canada. Leading organizations in a variety of end-user industries are implementing cutting-edge smart packaging solutions to improve user experience, manage inventory, and assure product quality.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global smart packaging market during the forecast period. This is due to increased smartphone adoption and the widespread usage of smart packaging. Customers may be able to interact with this via QR, RFID, or NFC tags to discover more about promotions and unique bargains, as well as product authenticity.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Smart Packaging Market include R.R. Donnelley and Sons Company, 3M, Sealed Air, Ströbel GmbH, Westrock Company., Bemis Manufacturing Company, AMETEK MOCON, Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, ZEBRA, International Paper., Stora Enso, DuPont, BASF SE, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Crown Paper Mill LLC, Primex Plastics Corporation, National Packaging Company, and others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Amcor, a firm that designs and produces environmentally friendly packaging solutions, and Nfinite Nanotechnology Inc. have announced a collaborative research project agreement to test the use of Nfinite's nanocoating technology to enhance packaging that is compostable and recyclable.

In January 2023 , Avery Dennison declared that it will build a new production plant in Queretaro, Mexico, as part of a significant investment to increase its manufacturing capacity in the Americas. His ambition to become the largest RFID supplier globally, enabling each item to have its digital ID, is supported by this funding. The new facility's technologies could improve efficiency across a range of businesses by making the supply chain more open and interconnected. Avery Dennison plans to make over $100 million in investments.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Smart Packaging Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Smart Packaging Market, By Technology



Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging MAP

Global Smart Packaging Market, By Material



Solid Liquid

Global Smart Packaging Market, By End-user



Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care others

Global Smart Packaging Market, Regional Analysis



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

United States Toys Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Action Figures, Building Sets, Dolls, Games and Puzzles, Sports & Outdoor Toys, Plush, Others), By Age Group (Up to 5 Years, 5 to 10 Years, Above 10 Years), and United States Toys Market Insights Forecasts to 2033

United States Residential Lighting Fixtures Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Ceiling, Pendant & Chandeliers, Wall Mounted, Others), By Source (Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED & OLED), and United States Residential Lighting Fixtures Market Insights Forecasts to 2033

Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Hybrid Cases, Pouch, Body Glove, Phone Skin, and others), By Material (Leather, Polycarbonate, Plastic, and Silicone), By Sales (Online Retail and Offline Retail), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Makeup Remover Market Size , By Product Type (Liquid, Foam, Gel, Wipes, Others), By Price Range (Low, Mid, High), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter