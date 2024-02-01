Krystal Biotech To Present At Guggenheim 6Th Annual Biotechnology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the Company will participate in the Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference, which takes place in New York on February 7-8.

Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10 am ET during the conference and host investor meetings on February 7.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 10 am ET on Wednesday, February 7 and will be posted on the Investors section of the Company's website .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company's first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

