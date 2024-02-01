Sunny Sky Products Launches Dr. Smoothie Lemon Refreshers: A Zesty Kickstart To 2024 And The New Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sunny Sky Products launches Dr. Smoothie Lemon Refreshers

Sunny Sky Products is excited to usher in the new year with a dynamic product introduction: Dr. Smoothie Lemon Refreshers.

- Rich Shuey, Executive Director, Sunny Sky ProductsHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunny Sky Products , a leading manufacturer of innovative beverage solutions, is excited to usher in the new year with a dynamic product introduction: Dr. Smoothie Lemon Refreshers . This revitalizing addition to its comprehensive beverage lineup pledges to enhance every beverage menu, delivering a burst of citrusy freshness complemented by the natural energy of green coffee extract.“The introduction of Dr. Smoothie Lemon Refreshers marks a thrilling start to 2024 for our foodservice customers. This remarkable addition, harmonizing with our existing lineup of Dr. Smoothie Refreshers, allows our customers to have limitless customization opportunities in the refreshers category,” exclaims Rich Shuey, Executive Director of Dinning, Hospitality and Leisure for Sunny Sky Products.“The new lemon refresher with natural caffeine is the perfect solution for people seeking a natural and delicious way to stay refreshed and energized throughout the day," said Isabel Atheron, Vice President of Marketing, Sunny Sky Products. "We are excited about Dr. Smoothie Lemon Refreshers that provides a unique, zesty twist to the beverage market."The new Lemon flavor extension joins its existing portfolio of Dr. Smoothie Refreshers that include Strawberry Acai, Watermelon Cucumber Mint, Wildberry Hibiscus, Peach Mango, Blood Orange Coconut Ginger, Dragon Fruit Lychee, and Watermelon Kiwi.Innovations to Celebrate in 2024.Unlocking Endless Flavor Explorations: Dr. Smoothie Lemon Refreshers redefines the beverage experience with a versatile, based approach, opening the door to limitless handcrafted flavor creations. Whether enjoyed solo or as part of a custom blend, this refreshing lemon base serves as the perfect canvas for innovation..Providing a Natural Energy Boost: Harnessing the natural essence of unroasted coffee beans through green coffee extract, Dr. Smoothie Lemon Refreshers offers a subtle energy boost without the toasted coffee taste..Increase scope of Application in Various Types of End Formats: Unleash creativity with Dr. Smoothie Lemon Refreshers using simple preparation instructions. Combine ingredients in a shaker, mix well, and pour the liquid into a serving glass. Top it with seltzer for a craft drink or blend with fresh fruits and vegetables for a delicious smoothie..Crafted for Quality, Blended in the USA: This 100% natural beverage is crafted with real fruit juices, natural flavors, and blended in the USA with no gluten, artificial colors or preservatives. Aligned with Sunny Sky Product's commitment to delivering excellence, Dr. Smoothie Lemon Refreshers is lightly sweetened with a blend of pure sugar cane and natural stevia, while being shelf-stable and never containing high fructose corn syrup.For over two decades, Dr. Smoothie has been a purveyor of daily deliciousness for its valued foodservice customers. At the forefront of healthy beverage innovation, Dr. Smoothie has paved the way with shelf-stable, clean label, and organic beverages, featuring ADD-ins functional powders that are as delightful as they are wholesome.Dr. Smoothie Refreshers Lemon Concentrate is conveniently available in 46-ounce bottles and 3-gallon bag-in-boxes. It can be ordered through foodservice distributors or directly from Sunny Sky Products. For more information or to request samples, please visit .ABOUT SUNNY SKY PRODUCTSSunny Sky Products is a leading manufacturer of innovative beverage solutions, offering hot, cold, frozen, and beverage enhancer products for the convenience store and foodservice industry. Sunny Sky specializes in manufacturing hot-fill, cold-fill, aseptic, and powder products. The Company's portfolio includes clean label and preservative free smoothie bases and refreshers, bar and cocktail mixes, juices, teas, lemonades, specialty cappuccinos, frappes, hot chocolates, cold brew and iced coffee, fountain drinks, aguas frescas, frozen slushies, coffee syrups, creamers, sauces and toppers. The Company employs approximately 600 team members across six best-in-class manufacturing facilities, Houston, TX (headquarters), Tinley Park, IL, Douglassville, PA, Fullerton, CA, Chicago, IL, and Frostproof, FL. For more information about Sunny Sky, please visit: .ABOUT DR. SMOOTHIESince 1997, the Dr. Smoothie Brand has been a trailblazer in providing an extensive range of healthy beverage solutions. From nourishing smoothie bases and lightly caffeinated beverages to functional, vegan and whey protein powders, and café powder mixes, its offerings align with the market demand for specialty beverages free from artificial ingredients and preservatives. As a comprehensive healthy beverage brand, Dr. Smoothie proudly manufactures 100% Crushed whole fruit smoothie bases, Organic and Classic smoothie bases, Café Essentials coffee house-style specialty coffees, chai, cocoa, Refreshers, naturally caffeinated juices, and ADD-ins functional supplement powders. For a deeper dive into its offerings and ethos, please visit .

