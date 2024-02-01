Energy Gum Market Size & Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2031 | At CAGR Of 8.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Energy Gum Market

in the form of gums, which provide physical and mental stimulation and instant boost of energy.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Energy Gum Market by Application, Flavor, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031” the global energy gum market size was valued at $89.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $192 by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the fitness training/exercising segment accounted for approximately 33% of the global market in terms of value.

Get sample Copy:

Energy gum, also known as caffeinated gum, is a type of energy supplement sold in the form of gums, which provide physical and mental stimulation and instant boost of energy. It helps in reducing the effects of fatigue, and sleep deprivation. Energy gum is prepared by softening the gum base combining it with other formulation ingredients such as caffeine, taurine, and B-vitamins. It improves mental and cognitive performance by delivering caffeine, which is effective for stimulating physical vigilance. Other health advantages associated with energy gum include improved reaction time, alertness, concentration, and prevention of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Sportsperson and military personnel are the traditional users of energy gum for obtaining instant energy and relieve mental and physical stress. In addition, increase in sport participation and surge in the number of fitness centers in countries such as the U.S., Brazil, Germany, the UK, Australia, China, and India fuel the growth of energy gum market opportunities.

Energy gum is majorly consumed by individuals before and after fitness training/exercise regime to increase stamina and improve overall performance. Moreover, increase in sport participation and surge in the number of national and international sports events, including Olympics, and Commonwealth Games have contributed to the growth of the market. Countries such as India, China, and Brazil have heavily invested in promoting national and international sports. The number of youngsters choosing sports as a career option, especially in developing countries has increased in the past few decades, which in turn, has fueled the demand for sports nutrition and fitness supplements. As excessive intake of caffeine cause side effects such as anxiety, digestive issues, muscle breakdown, nausea, high blood pressure, stomach irritation, and vomiting, the food governing and health agencies across the globe, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, International Food Information Council (IFIC), and others have drafted regulations on the use of caffeine in energy supplements. This will hamper the growth of the market in the future. Furthermore, increase in demand for energy gum in the emerging economies, especially Brazil, China, and India is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the energy gum market.

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately one-third share of the global market in 2021. Developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high disposable income, decent number of millennial population participating in sports, and surge in the number of fitness centers in these countries.

Me a Direct Purchase:

The energy gum market is segmented on the basis of application, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into fitness training/exercising, sports, study, business, and others. On the basis of flavors, the market is divided into mint, fruit flavors, and others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented on the basis of online, supermarket, convenience store, and health store segments. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of energy gum market analysis for region, North America accounted for the largest revenue shareof the global market, registering a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031, followed by Europe.

On the basis of energy gum market trends in 2021, the supermarket distribution channel segment accounted for approximately 30% share, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3%.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031 in the energy gum market forecast period.

In 2021, the U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately 30% share of the global market.

Brazil is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The players operating in the global energy gum market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their energy gum market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market key players profiled in this report include Blast Power Gum, Blockhead HQ Ltd., Ferrero SpA, GelStat Corporation (Mastix LLC), GumRunners, LLC, Lotte Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., NeuroGum, LLC, and Yıldız Holding.

Enquire Before Buying:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn