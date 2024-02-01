(MENAFN- The Conversation) An exhibition to celebrate Senate House architect Charles Holden, a showcase of his vision of a modern university." /> Charles Holden's Master Plan: Building the Bloomsbury Campus | University of London push({'gtm': new getTime(),event:'gtm'});var f=d(s)[0], async=true;j= ',f); })(window,document,'script','dataLayer','GTM-5WFKRKK'); Skip to main content
Please enable JavaScript in your web browser to get the best experience.
Study
Study Find a course Undergraduate study Postgraduate study Research degrees Short courses MOOCs - free short courses Why study with us Where to study Current students
Where to study Online learning Study with a local teaching centre Study in Paris Study humanities in London Fees and funding
Fees and funding Costs of your course Funding your study How to pay your fees How to apply
How to apply Undergraduate applications Postgraduate applications Help with your application Entry routes Am I qualified? English requirements Computer requirements Recognition of prior learning Supplying evidence What happens next? Transferring from another institution Student terms and conditions Inclusive practice and access Taster courses for schools
Current students Student portal Student blog Student services Research
Student services Accommodation in London Library services BLOOM @ Senate House Support and wellbeing Clubs and societies Getting involved Final certificates Requesting a transcript Careers service
Careers service Policies Recent graduates Working with alumni Working with academics Information for employers Examinations and assessment
Examinations and assessment Assessment timetables Entry and deadlines Exam centres Exam entry and results dates Conduct Assessment offences Mitigating circumstances Academic regulations Policies and procedures
Policies and procedures Access and Participation Statement Refund and Compensation Policy Student Protection Plan Student guide The Student Charter Complaints and appeals Student terms and conditions Graduation
Graduation Preparing to graduate On the day After Graduation Past ceremonies Students of federation members
Research Research challenges Institutes, centres & initiatives Our federation About us
Institutes, centres & initiatives Institute in Paris Centre for Online and Distance Education London Research & Policy Partnership Institutes at School of Advanced Study Public engagement Fellowships Projects and experts Postgraduate research Research governance
About us Who we are News & Events
Who we are Our Chancellor Senior Executive Team Our history Our estate Our federation Our global reputation Equality, diversity and inclusion What we do
What we do Our civic role Strategy 2020-25 Research & public engagement Study with us School of Advanced Study Institute in Paris What makes us unique Governance
Governance Board of Trustees Collegiate Council Committees Statutes and Ordinances Academic Regulations Honorary Awards Finance
Finance Annual reports and financial statements Charitable status Doing business with us Trust Funds Policies and procedures
Policies and procedures Core policies Academic quality assurance Research governance Student policies and procedures Our services
Our services Senate House Library Intercollegiate Halls The Careers Group Our research libraries Conference & event hire Private housing services Short stay accommodation University Merchandise University of London Press CoSector Work for us Contact and find us
News & Events News Events Past events Our blogs Student blogs The Student Insider magazine Alumni & Supporters
Alumni & Supporters Alumni
Alumni Alumni ambassadors Benefits Your alumni community Events New graduates Get involved Keep in touch Request a transcript The Convocation Project Support us
Support us Ways to give Areas to support Recognising our donors Your impact Contact the Development Office Donate
Study
Study Find a course Undergraduate study Postgraduate study Research degrees Short courses MOOCs - free short courses Why study with us Where to study Current students
Where to study Online learning Study with a local teaching centre Study in Paris Study humanities in London Fees and funding
Fees and funding Costs of your course Funding your study How to pay your fees How to apply
How to apply Undergraduate applications Postgraduate applications Help with your application Entry routes Am I qualified? English requirements Computer requirements Recognition of prior learning Supplying evidence What happens next? Transferring from another institution Student terms and conditions Inclusive practice and access Taster courses for schools
Current students Student portal Student blog Student services Research
Student services Accommodation in London Library services BLOOM @ Senate House Support and wellbeing Clubs and societies Getting involved Final certificates Requesting a transcript Careers service
Careers service Policies Recent graduates Working with alumni Working with academics Information for employers Examinations and assessment
Examinations and assessment Assessment timetables Entry and deadlines Exam centres Exam entry and results dates Conduct Assessment offences Mitigating circumstances Academic regulations Policies and procedures
Policies and procedures Access and Participation Statement Refund and Compensation Policy Student Protection Plan Student guide The Student Charter Complaints and appeals Student terms and conditions Graduation
Graduation Preparing to graduate On the day After Graduation Past ceremonies Students of federation members
Research Research challenges Institutes, centres & initiatives Our federation About us
Institutes, centres & initiatives Institute in Paris Centre for Online and Distance Education London Research & Policy Partnership Institutes at School of Advanced Study Public engagement Fellowships Projects and experts Postgraduate research Research governance
About us Who we are News & Events
Who we are Our Chancellor Senior Executive Team Our history Our estate Our federation Our global reputation Equality, diversity and inclusion What we do
What we do Our civic role Strategy 2020-25 Research & public engagement Study with us School of Advanced Study Institute in Paris What makes us unique Governance
Governance Board of Trustees Collegiate Council Committees Statutes and Ordinances Academic Regulations Honorary Awards Finance
Finance Annual reports and financial statements Charitable status Doing business with us Trust Funds Policies and procedures
Policies and procedures Core policies Academic quality assurance Research governance Student policies and procedures Our services
Our services Senate House Library Intercollegiate Halls The Careers Group Our research libraries Conference & event hire Private housing services Short stay accommodation University Merchandise University of London Press CoSector Work for us Contact and find us
News & Events News Events Past events Our blogs Student blogs The Student Insider magazine Alumni & Supporters
Alumni & Supporters Alumni
Alumni Alumni ambassadors Benefits Your alumni community Events New graduates Get involved Keep in touch Request a transcript The Convocation Project Support us
Support us Ways to give Areas to support Recognising our donors Your impact Contact the Development Office Donate
What are you looking for? Courses Site search Popular courses
BSc Business Administration BSc Computer Science BSc Psychology Global MBA International Foundation Programme LLB LLM MSc Computer Science MSc Cyber Security MSc Professional Accountancy PhD
Event Charles Holden's Master Plan: Building the Bloomsbury Campus You are here:
Home News & Events Events
Event information> Price
Free
Dates 17 Jan 2024 to 17 Mar 2024 Time Monday to Friday 9:00 to 17:00 Location
Senate House
Event type
Exhibition
'Charles Holden's Master Plan' celebrates the architect's vision of what a modern university could be through displays of detailed architectural models, archival documents, photo albums, and other mixed media.
Share this page on Facebook Share this page on X Share this page on LinkedIn
This architect drawing shows the original scale envisioned for Senate House
Architect Charles Holden was appointed by Sir William Beveridge, Vice-Chancellor of the University of London (1926-1928), to design London's new infrastructure for higher education for the city's flagship university.
Holden would see his ambitious plans for the University of London as the culmination of his life's work and the massive Portland stone clad tower of Senate House, finished in 1937, as his magnum opus.
The exhibition takes place in Senate House, First Floor, Chancellor's Hall Lobby.
Preliminary designs for the new buildings of the University of London, Bloomsbury
Construction of the Senate House building 1932–1937
The University of London commissioned John Currie of Personal Films to document the construction of Senate House.
Its architect, Charles Holden, was appointed by Sir William Beveridge, Vice-Chancellor of the University of London (1926–1928), to design London's new infrastructure for higher education for the city's flagship university.
Holden would see his ambitious plans for the University of London as the culmination of his life's work and the massive Portland stone clad tower of Senate House, finished in 1937, as his magnum opus.
Related Content History of Senate House Senate House is an iconic Art Deco statement on the London skyline. Page
MENAFN01022024000199003603ID1107796987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.