Charles Holden's Master Plan: Building The Bloomsbury Campus

Home

News & Events Events

Price

Free

Dates 17 Jan 2024 to 17 Mar 2024 Time Monday to Friday 9:00 to 17:00 Location

Senate House

Event type

Exhibition

'Charles Holden's Master Plan' celebrates the architect's vision of what a modern university could be through displays of detailed architectural models, archival documents, photo albums, and other mixed media.



This architect drawing shows the original scale envisioned for Senate House

Architect Charles Holden was appointed by Sir William Beveridge, Vice-Chancellor of the University of London (1926-1928), to design London's new infrastructure for higher education for the city's flagship university.

Holden would see his ambitious plans for the University of London as the culmination of his life's work and the massive Portland stone clad tower of Senate House, finished in 1937, as his magnum opus.

The exhibition takes place in Senate House, First Floor, Chancellor's Hall Lobby.



Preliminary designs for the new buildings of the University of London, Bloomsbury

The University of London commissioned John Currie of Personal Films to document the construction of Senate House.



Its architect, Charles Holden, was appointed by Sir William Beveridge, Vice-Chancellor of the University of London (1926–1928), to design London's new infrastructure for higher education for the city's flagship university.



Holden would see his ambitious plans for the University of London as the culmination of his life's work and the massive Portland stone clad tower of Senate House, finished in 1937, as his magnum opus.

Construction of the Senate House building 1932–1937



