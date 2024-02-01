Military Vehicle Electrification Market Worth $20.4 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is poised to lead the military vehicle electrification industry due to a combination of strategic initiatives, technological prowess, and a growing focus on sustainability. The region's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels has spurred significant investments in electric vehicle (EV) technology, creating a conducive environment for the military to embrace electrification. The United States, with its robust defense budget and innovative defense contractors, is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge electric military vehicles. Additionally, the region benefits from a mature and advanced automotive industry, providing a solid foundation for the integration of electric propulsion systems into military platforms. The emphasis on energy security and operational efficiency further drives the adoption of electric military vehicles, as they offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced logistical challenges.

Key Players-

Oshkosh Corporation (US), GM Defense LLC (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Textron Inc. (US), ST Engineering (Singapore), Qinetiq (UK), Polaris Inc. (US), Aselsan AS (Turkey), Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS (Turkey), Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (Germany), are some of the leading companies in the military vehicle electrification companies .

These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

