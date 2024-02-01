BIO-TECHNE RELEASES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

Second Quarter FY2024 Highlights



Second quarter organic revenue declined by 2% (0% reported) to $272.6 million. Organic revenue remained flat (2% reported) in the first half of fiscal 2024 at $549.5 million.



GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.17 versus $0.31 one year ago. Adjusted EPS of $0.40 compared to $0.47 one year ago.



The impact of the BioPharma macroeconomic conditions that the industry has experienced throughout the past calendar year increased in our fiscal second quarter. The company has been able to partially offset this headwind by providing our customers highly productive analytical tools, which is demonstrated by 20% growth in our instrument consumables.



Strong commercial execution in the academic end market with high single-digit growth.



Cash flow generated from operations increased to $142.5 million, an 18% increase from the prior year.

Appointment of Matthew F. McManus to President of the Diagnostics and Genomics segment.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted net earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic revenue, adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures."

"I am pleased with the team's continued execution in this dynamic operating environment, as we navigated a challenging China landscape and conservatism from a subset of biotech customers, which was partially offset by continued strength in our academic end market," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "Encouragingly, we are seeing initial signs of stabilization in China, and remain confident in the long-term high-growth potential of this geography."

Kelderman added, "Our unique life science tools and diagnostics portfolio, financial strength, experienced team, and deep scientific capabilities position Bio-Techne to create value for all of our stakeholders going forward."

Kelderman concluded, "Lastly, I want to thank Chuck Kummeth for his support in my transition, prior to his retirement from Bio-Techne on July 1, 2024. Chuck did a remarkable job growing Bio-Techne during his 11-year tenure as CEO. I am excited to lead this talented team through the next phase of growth."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Revenue

Net sales for the second quarter remained flat at $272.6 million. Organic revenue declined 2% compared to the prior year, with acquisitions contributing 1% and foreign currency exchange having a 1% favorable impact.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $0.17 per diluted share, versus $0.31 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 44% to $38.0 million, compared to $67.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Prior year GAAP EPS was favorably impacted by a non-recurring benefit related to the change in fair value of contingent consideration. GAAP operating margin was 13.9%, compared to 25.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Current year GAAP operating margin was impacted by the impairment of assets held-for-sale, restructuring charges, the acquisition of Lunaphore, unfavorable volume, and product mix.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.40 per diluted share compared to $0.47 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 15% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating margin was 30.1%, compared to 35.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating margin was unfavorably impacted by the acquisition of Lunaphore, unfavorable volume, and product mix.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biotechnology and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis.

Protein Sciences segment's second quarter fiscal 2024 net sales were $197.7 million, a decrease of 3% from $203.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Organic revenue for the segment declined 4%, with foreign currency exchange having a 1% favorable impact. Protein Sciences segment's operating margin was 40.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 43.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The segment's operating margin decreased primarily due to unfavorable volume and product mix.

Diagnostics and Genomics Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment also develops and provides spatial biology

products as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer.

The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's second quarter fiscal 2024 net sales were $75.4 million, an increase of 11% from $68.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Organic revenue growth was 5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, with acquisitions having a 5% impact and foreign exchange having a favorable impact of 1%. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's operating margin was 6.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 12.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The segment's operating margin decreased primarily due to the Lunaphore acquisition.

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include:



Organic revenue

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted net earnings

Adjusted tax rate

Adjusted gross margin

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating margin

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) Adjusted EBITDA

We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic revenue represents revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months, the impact of foreign currency, as well as the impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period. Revenues from partially-owned subsidiaries consolidated in our financial statements are also excluded from our organic revenue calculation, as those revenues are not fully attributable to the Company. There was no revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries in fiscal year 2024 due to the sale of Changzhou Eminence Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Eminence) in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries was $2.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2023.

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude stock-based compensation, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, restructuring and restructuring-related costs, and other non-recurring items including non-recurring costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, and gains. Stock-based compensation is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjection assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory and acquisition-related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on legal settlements, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Costs related to restructuring and restructuring-related activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs.

Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity. The Company also excludes revenue and expense attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures as the revenues and expenses are not fully attributable to the Company.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, gain and losses from investments, as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions (excluding our equity method investment in Wilson Wolf as it is certain to be acquired in the future) and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Additionally, gains and losses from investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

