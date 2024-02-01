Protective Clothing Market Revenue To Reach USD 18 Billion By 2033, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key protective clothing market players include Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Inc., 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., ANSELL LTD, Clark Corporation, Teijin Aramid BV, Sioen Industries NV, and Cintas Corporation.

New York , Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protective clothing market size is predicted to expand at 7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 18 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of USD 10 billion in the year 2022. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide mandate the use of protective clothing in various industries to ensure the safety and well-being of workers. Compliance with these regulations is a primary driver for the demand for protective clothing. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of protective clothing in healthcare settings and various industries to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. This surge in demand has affected the market dynamics, with increased production and innovation in protective clothing.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

Protective clothing market trends, such as, the presence of large number of textile businesses in the world, are expected to bolster the production of protective clothing in the upcoming years. The total number of textile and cloth manufacturing companies in the European Union was calculated to be 143,000 in the year 2021. In recent years, concerns related to workplace safety has grown considerably in every sector. The increasing healthcare, chemical, construction, food processing, or manufacturing industries, the high number of mortalities and accidental injuries are expected to drive the protective clothing market in the recent years. Hence, these factors are expected to hike the growth of the market over the forecast period.





Protective Clothing Market: Key Takeaways



Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The construction segment to garner the highest growth Market in North America to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Industrial Accidents across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Recent industrialization has propelled the expansion of numerous industries. On the other hand, the number of fatalities and accidents has also increased considerably. To protect the employees, the demand for protective clothing is expected to increase rapidly. The total number of fatal work injuries in the United States was calculated to be around 5,000 in 2020. Protective clothing is required in emergencies such as fires and is worn by personnel such as firefighters and first responders. Moreover, the flame-resistant fabrics are used for the manufacture of protective clothes in order to protect the employees from the fire work. Therefore, it is projected to increase the growth of the global protective clothing market. The recent statistics reported that in 2020, there were almost 500,000 structure fires in the United States, an increment of 2 percent from 2019. The development of new technologies and improvements in protective fabrics are undoubtedly a very important factor, that is expected to spur the growth of the global market. The World Bank showed the data on Research and Development expenditure to be 2.63% of total GDP in 2020, up from 2.13% of total GDP in 2017. People working in industries such as construction and manufacturing often need to wear protective garments to help mitigate the risks associated in their lie of work.

Protective Clothing Industry: Regional Overview

The global protective clothing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Industrialization and Manufacturing Surge to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The protective clothing market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The rapid industrialization across Asia Pacific nations, particularly in manufacturing-intensive countries like China and India, has propelled the demand for protective clothing. Workers in industries such as construction, chemicals, and electronics require specialized protective gear, driving market growth. According to the Asian Development Outlook 2020, Asia's industrial output expanded by 3.1% in 2019, with manufacturing contributing significantly. Stringent regulatory frameworks mandating the use of protective clothing in workplaces have significantly contributed to the market's growth. Employers are compelled to invest in high-quality protective clothing to comply with these regulations and ensure worker safety. The heightened awareness of healthcare safety, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has driven the demand for medical protective clothing. Healthcare professionals across the region seek advanced and specialized garments to protect against infectious agents, fueling market growth.

Growing Occupational Safety Compliance to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America protective clothing market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. Stringent occupational safety regulations in North America, driven by government agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), mandate the use of protective clothing in various industries. This regulatory framework significantly contributes to the demand for high-quality protective gear. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported approximately 2.8 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2019. The pandemic highlighted the critical role of protective clothing, especially in healthcare settings. The increased awareness of the importance of PPE has sustained demand beyond the immediate crisis, affecting the market dynamics and driving innovation in protective clothing. Continuous advancements in material sciences, including the development of advanced fibers, flame-resistant materials, and high-performance fabrics, contribute to the growth of the protective clothing market. These innovations enhance the durability, comfort, and protective capabilities of garments.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

Protective Clothing Segmentation by End Use



Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Mining

Medical

Defense Firefighters

Amongst these segments, the construction segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The continuous increase in global population, coupled with rapid urbanization, drives the demand for construction activities. Urban development requires new infrastructure, residential buildings, and commercial spaces, contributing to the growth of the construction segment. The United Nations estimates that the global population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050, with approximately 68% living in urban areas. Governments worldwide are investing significantly in infrastructure projects to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and enhance connectivity. Large-scale investments in roads, bridges, airports, and public facilities are key drivers of growth in the construction sector. The demand for residential housing, driven by population growth and changing demographics, fuels construction activities. Real estate developers respond to this demand by initiating housing projects, leading to sustained growth in the construction segment.

Protective Clothing Segmentation by Material Type



Aramid & Blends

Polyolefin & Blends

Polyamide

PBI

Cotton Fibers

Laminated Polyesters Others

Amongst these segments, the aramid & blends segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Aramid fibers, known for their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, are increasingly sought after in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods. The demand for lightweight and high-strength materials to enhance fuel efficiency and performance is a significant driver of growth in the aramid & blends segment. Aramid fibers, renowned for their flame-resistant and cut-resistant properties, are integral to the production of protective clothing and equipment. Increasing awareness of workplace safety, particularly in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and firefighting, propels the demand for aramid-based PPE. Aramid fibers, known for their durability and recyclability, align with the growing preference for sustainable materials. The demand for eco-friendly alternatives in various industries, including textiles and manufacturing, propels the growth of the aramid & blends segment. The global demand for sustainable fibers is projected to reach 40.25 million tons by 2027.

Protective Clothing Segmentation by Application



Thermal

Mechanical

Chemical

Radiation Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global protective clothing market that are profiled by Research Nester are Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Inc., 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., ANSELL LTD, Clark Corporation, Teijin Aramid BV, Sioen Industries NV, Cintas Corporation, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market



Protective Industrial Products Inc. has acquired Industrial Starter, S.p.A. This acquisition is expected to enable the company to expand its operations in southern and eastern Europe to be a part of PIP global family. Protective Industrial Products Inc. is a renowned company in the field of protection and PPE for mining, construction, retail, and other markets. Honeywell International Inc. has acquired Rocky Research. This acquisition expands the company's existing portfolio, which includes power generation systems, energy storage, and power and thermal management systems. Rocky Research is a leading company in power management and thermal energy solution.

Read our insightful Blogs and Data-driven Case Studies:

Discover the benefits of Elastomeric Foam, an insulation material that provides excellent thermal and acoustic insulation. Also, explore the growing trend, towards eco-friendly and sustainable insulation solutions.

The case study shows how a specialty chemical firm fulfils market needs. After extensive market analysis, company launched technically distinct goods, which further facilitated successful business expansion.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

CONTACT: AJ Daniel Corporate Sales, USA Research Nester Email: ... USA Phone: +1 646 586 9123 Europe Phone: +44 203 608 5919