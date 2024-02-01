Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to the recent research study, the Postherpetic Neuralgia Market size was valued at about USD 803.0 Million in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 5.6% to extend a value of USD 1320.9 Million by 2034 .”

What is Postherpetic Neuralgia?

Market Overview:

Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN) is a long-lasting pain in areas of skin in people with shingles. The pain from post-herpetic neuralgia can continue up to 85 days and a person may have a variety of additional health problems such as itching, strange sensations, and others. It is a type of neuropathic pain that is caused by an injury. In many situations, the recurrence of the varicella zoster virus causes harm to the peripheral nerves. Herpes zoster, also known as shingles, is caused by the virus. Neuralgia is more common in places with only one sensory nerve. The pain from post-herpetic neuralgia can continue up to 85 days. In addition to PHN, a person may have a variety of additional health problems. Itching, strange sensations, pain from gentle contact, hyperalgesia, and so on. Intermittent or continuous nerve pain in a previously shingles-affected location is the most common sign of post-herpetic neuralgia.





Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:





Growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of post herpetic neuralgia has contributed in market growth.

The development of new experimental post herpetic neuralgia treatment drugs by major players is expected to boost the market growth. Advancement in biotechnology & adoption of digital health technologies boost the market growth.

Restrain Factors:

The poor efficiency and efficacy of drugs restrain market growth.

Report Scope: