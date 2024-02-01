MRO Software Market Size Worth USD 11.36 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) software market size was USD 7.03 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increase in flight travels and air traffic, rising demand for advanced MROs and reduced turnaround time, growing adoption of software as service, increase in maintenance, repair and overhaul services of aircraft, and increase in technological advancements in software used in aviation industry.

MRO software tracks and streamlines the tasks involved in maintaining, repairing, or rebuilding machinery. Moreover, it aids in scheduling work orders, surveillance of inventories, tracking compliance, and recording it. MRO software is one of the innovative and ground-breaking digital solutions that airlines and related businesses are encouraged to use in response to new trends. Major factor driving revenue growth of the MRO software market globally is the growing digitalization of MRO, which is increasing productivity and cutting down on aircraft downtime. Leading MRO aviation companies are harnessing sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence in the future to manage, monitor, and enhance all MRO activities such as aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul through key strategic partnerships and investments with other aviation-based companies, which is contributing to the market revenue growth.

On 7 February 2023, Aiir Innovations, based in Amsterdam, secured USD 2.27 million in an extended investment round that was led by Borski Fund and included HearstLab Europe as well as current shareholder Mainport Innovation Fund. Aiir Innovations uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software to perform visual inspection of aviation engines and engine maintenance by actively assisting human inspectors in all facets of their work, from handling reporting requirements to using an AI assistant to find possibly overlooked flaws. These are some of the factors driving revenue growth of the market.

One of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market is the rise in technological advancements in software used in aviation industry. New MRO technologies such as robotics, automation, and Additive Manufacturing (AM) have potential to fundamentally alter the way this sector functions, perhaps leading to a shift from human-led to human-touch operations. One emerging MRO technology to watch is robotics, which is expanding quickly. Robots can be utilized for intricate inspection duties through downsizing, allowing them to inspect parts that can otherwise be difficult for humans to access. MRO robotics is applied to anything from single-part repairs and carbon fiber machining to complex inspection tasks.

As a future MRO technology, Additive Manufacturing (AM) makes it possible to seamlessly print replacement parts that are quick, easy, light, strong, and economical to produce. On top of that, they can lower inventory costs for maintenance providers. These are some of the factors that are driving the market revenue growth.

Research and development for reputable technology is expensive due to the complexity of design and development of module. As a result, it is costly to design and integrate systems across platforms and to maintain those systems. In addition, the time consumption in planning, scheduling, and maintenance activities is high along with non-routine tasks such as reworks and parts replacements. Moreover, shortage of labors is a major factor restraining market revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Solution Insights:

On the basis of solution, the global Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) software market is segmented into Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution and point solution.

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Aviation businesses benefit from more effective operations due to ERP software which helps aviation businesses, especially MRO. Companies that specialize in aircraft Maintenance, Repairs, and Operations (MRO) are particularly dependent on ERP systems since supply chain management and operations are severely hampered by frequent, unplanned repairs. In addition, the rapid technological advancements and safety categorization, and key strategic partnerships by different companies are driving revenue growth of this segment.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) software market is segmented into logistics, transportation, inventory management, airline fleet management, accounting, engineering & technical services, and others.

The airline fleet management segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. One of the major advantages of airline fleet management driving the segment revenue growth is the customization of programming of MRO software for strategic handling and operations management of different airline companies. In addition, it provides an improved user experience, better cloud storage facility, and real-time data handling. Recent integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in MRO software is driving segment revenue growth through its cloud-storage system where large sets of practical data continuously and are stored through analysis of this data by AI systems airline companies are guided for efficient maintenance procedure selection thus providing customized user experience, swift and efficient productivity.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) software market is growing in this region, owing to rapid digitalization for MRO operations in aviation as well as key strategic partnerships between major market companies, especially in Canada, which has resulted in continued growth of this industry. For instance, on 2 August 2022, Robotic Skies and Continuum Applied Technology, Inc., providers of CORRIDOR Aviation Service Software, announced a global collaboration agreement combining CORRIDOR's industry-leading aviation maintenance platform with Robotic Skies' global Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) network for 'Next Generation' Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft. To handle its distinctive MRO operations, Robotic Skies will receive a tailored, top-notch software platform from the cooperation. These are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth in this region.

Europe market accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Revenue growth of the market in this region is attributed to growing partnerships and collaborations as well as key investments by major companies in aviation sector for technological upgradation of MRO software and services. Advanced technological updates and strategic marketing plans by different companies in this region are driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 25 April 2023, Safran Nacelles and Lufthansa Technik announced a license agreement for the MRO of the LEAP-1A Nacelles for the Airbus A320neo. The business will be able to handle Safran Nacelles-guaranteed warranty jobs, repairs, and changes. As a result, Lufthansa Technik can provide its customers with spare availability from OEM stock locations as well as MRO services in addition to its current rotatable asset pool of LEAP-1A spares. These are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth in this region.

Scope of Research