Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Size Worth USD 33.38 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft line maintenance market size was USD 19.38 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of aviation accidents and aircraft engine malfunctions, increasing flight travels and air traffic, and introduction of newer, advanced, and modern aircraft fleet are major factors driving market revenue growth.

The rising trend for replacement of outdated aircraft with newer, more technologically advanced, and modern fleets as new aircraft bring with them the requirement for modifications to maintenance schedules and technical training, is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Nowadays, providers of aircraft line maintenance use software to precisely forecast and make suggestions for trends based on the historical data that is currently accessible.

According to an International Air Transport Association (IATA) study published in 2022, there were five fatal incidents in 2022 that resulted in the deaths of passengers and crew. Despite the decline in fatal accidents, there were 121 more fatalities in 2022 than compared to 2021 (158 total). The overall accident rate increased from 1.13 accidents per million sectors in 2021 to 1.21 accidents overall. Aircraft line maintenance procedures include transit inspections, post-flight, maintenance pre-flight, service checks, and nighttime checks, guarantee airworthiness and rudimentary safety. As a result, line maintenance checks, the most common type of maintenance work done in aircraft, are crucial to ensure that an aircraft is safe to continue operation. Moreover, line maintenance checks are often completed at the gate for the aviation maintenance technician after 24 to 60 hours of total flight time, depending on the particular aircraft.

However, high cost regarding maintenance and training data preparation as well as lack of trained professionals for aircraft line maintenance operations are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. In general, maintenance expenses make about 10%–20% of the expenditures associated with operating an airplane, with direct maintenance costs making up a sizeable portion of those expenses, which refers to the costs of personnel and supplies directly related to completing maintenance. Direct maintenance and parking/storage maintenance expenditures (USD 11.09 billion), according to IATA, accounted for 18% of global MRO spending for 13% of the global fleet. This can be ascribed to the fleet's composition, which favors wide and narrow body aircraft over turboprops.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global aircraft line maintenance market is segmented into transit checks and routine checks.

The transit checks segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global aircraft line maintenance market in 2022. Transit checks are performed on the apron in between aircraft (during a turnaround), which include more inspections than actual checks. The inspection looks for obvious damage, leaks, missing components, properly functioning machinery, and attachment security. Transit checks are a part of line maintenance checks and involve checking the levels of fluids (oil, hydraulics), as well as components such as wheels, brakes, and other components.

At the airport ramp, a line mechanic conducts a transit check of the aircraft in between flights. This entails a walk-around examination of the aircraft to look for evident damage, needed maintenance, rectification of inconsistencies, and operational responsibilities designated for the aircraft. About 12 hours per week would be spent on line maintenance for the majority of airplanes. There is a lot of movement around the aircraft during transit inspections, including refueling, catering, and baggage-loading vehicles. These are some of the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Platform Insights:

On the basis of application, the global aircraft line maintenance market is segmented into commercial aircraft, business jet aircraft, cargo aircraft, regional aircraft, and military aircraft.

The commercial segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global aircraft line maintenance market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing need of commercial aircraft maintenance to carry out frequently scheduled and occasionally unscheduled upkeep tasks such as inspections, repairs, part acquisitions and replacements, complete overhauls, and others, to keep commercial aircraft fleets airworthy, in compliance with regulatory requirements, and available for service. Maintenance procedures for aircraft involve hundreds of processes and thousands of parts. Almost every component of the aircraft is disassembled to the component level during extensive maintenance, regardless of the size of aircraft.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest market share in the global aircraft line maintenance market in 2022. This is due to increasing number of key strategic initiatives, such as partnerships and collaborations, between major market companies for implementation of maintenance services and funding in the field of aircraft line maintenance. For instance, Wright International, a subsidiary of FL Technics, and Flair Airlines announced a partnership to provide line maintenance services for the fleet of 13 Boeing B737 MAX 8 aircraft at Toronto Pearson Airport and the Region of Waterloo International Airport. Transit, overnight, and checks in designated hangar space will all be included in the services. Flair entered the U.S. market in addition to its present 20 Canadian locations of operation.

Europe is expected to register fastest market growth rate in the global aircraft line maintenance market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing government regulations, major key strategic initiatives as well as use of aircraft line maintenance operations. For instance, on 16 March 2023, ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium received approval from European regulators to offer line maintenance in other European nations. Now that the maintenance company has a Mobile Repair Unit (MRU), its engineers can travel to surrounding nations such as the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Luxembourg to do line maintenance away from their base at Brussels Airport.

