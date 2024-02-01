Agricultural Fumigants Market To Reach USD 3.7 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The agricultural fumigants market is growing due to an uptrend in storage tech, changing farming practices, and increasing insect populations caused by climate change.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agricultural Fumigants Market was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Fumigants are chemical agents applied to control and eradicate pests, fungi, weeds, insects, and other harmful organisms that may threaten agricultural produce and crops. Their usage can be observed in the soil or storage facilities to prevent insect infestation and ensure crop protection. Additionally, they can be used before planting crops to ensure the soil is free of unwanted creeper growth and insects.

The market for agricultural fumigants is anticipated to expand because of its extensive use in cereal production and storage, advancements in storage technology, and changing farming practices. However, residue accumulation and strict government regulations impede its growth. The market is expected to offer excellent growth prospects in developing countries.

Moreover, enclosed areas such as warehouses can benefit significantly from gaseous pesticides. These pesticides penetrate stored grains and other confined spaces, eliminating insects and pests. In addition, many companies have begun implementing biofumigation techniques, a natural process that reduces the need for chemicals and controls pests and diseases in crops. Plant growth can be easily controlled by planting crops such as Brassica, which contain isothiocyanates, pests, and disease-causing insects.

Segmentation Overview:

The global agricultural fumigants market has been segmented into product type, crop type, application, form, function, and region. Methyl Bromide and soil fumigants are widely used in agriculture and shipping industries to control pests. The United States Environmental Protection Agency recommends Methyl Bromide to restrict the growth of fungi, weeds, rodents, and insects. Soil fumigants create gases that help control and protect against all types of pests, including insects, fungi, bacteria, nematodes, etc.

Agricultural Fumigants Market Report Highlights:

The global agricultural fumigants market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032.

Fumigants are chemicals used to eliminate pests, fungi, weeds, and insects that damage crops. They can be applied to soil or storage facilities. Fumigants can also be used to ensure the soil is free of unwanted growth before planting crops. Enclosed areas like warehouses can benefit from gaseous pesticides. Biofumigation techniques using natural processes also help control pests and diseases in crops.

China, Japan, Thailand, and India heavily rely on agricultural fumigants to improve crop production and ensure high-quality outputs. This dependence is driven by the need to increase agricultural output and store crops for extended use and export purposes. The use of fumigants is particularly prevalent in these countries due to the impact of climate change and high temperatures.

Some prominent players in the agricultural fumigants market report include BASF, Syngenta, Solvay SA, Arkema, Adama Ltd., AMVAC Chemicals, Trinity Manufacturing Inc., Corteva Inc., MustGrow Biologics Corp., SGS S.A., and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- BASF Monomers Division and Xuchuan Chemical collaborate on BMB and MDI in synthetic leather applications to reduce carbon emissions in polyurethane production. To achieve this goal, they will leverage BASF's BMB MDI expertise and Xuchuan Chemical's synthetic leather value chain network.

- Syngenta Crop Protection and Enko have discovered innovative chemistry using digital technologies to combat fungal diseases in crops. This approach reduces the time required for R&D discovery, bringing innovative crop protection solutions to market faster.

Agricultural Fumigants Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, and Others

By Crop Type : Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others

By Application : Soil and Warehouse

By Form : Solid, Liquid, and Gaseous

By Function : Insecticides, Fungicides, Nematicides, and Herbicides

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

