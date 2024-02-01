CSW Industrials Appoints Jeff Underwood As Incoming Senior Vice President Of CSWI And General Manager Of Its Contractor Solutions Segment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI or the“Company”) announced that Jeff Underwood has been appointed Senior Vice President of CSWI and General Manager, Contractor Solutions, reporting to Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrial's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, effective April 1, 2024. Mr. Underwood, who joined CSWI in 2018 and currently leads sales and marketing for the Contractor Solutions segment, will succeed Don Sullivan, current Executive Vice President of CSWI and General Manager, Contractor Solutions, as part of the Company's leadership succession strategy. Ensuring an orderly transition of leadership, Mr. Sullivan will remain an Executive Vice President of CSWI and assume the new role of Chief Strategy Officer within the Company's corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas.



“I am pleased to welcome Jeff to the Executive Leadership team as we continue our long-term leadership succession planning at CSWI,” said Joseph B. Armes.“Jeff is a highly capable leader who has a demonstrated track-record of success in building high-performing teams. He has been primarily responsible for our Contractor Solutions segment's organic and inorganic growth, and I am confident Jeff will build upon his successes to position CSWI for future growth.”

Mr. Armes continued,“Don has successfully executed and integrated nearly $500 million in strategic acquisitions, and I want to thank him for his outstanding leadership. In transitioning to his new role, Don will apply his vast experience and deep sector knowledge across all three segments of our business as we enter the next phase of growth at CSWI. Don and I will continue to work closely, driving growth and enhancing long-term shareholder value.”

Jeff Underwood has served as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Contractor Solutions since joining CSWI in December of 2018. Previously, he held several positions at Goodman Manufacturing in Houston including Vice President of Marketing, Director of Brand Management, and Brand Manager for Goodman's parent company, Daikin, as well as serving as a Manager at the business consulting firm, Bain & Company. He holds a B.A. in economics and government from the University of Texas and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit

