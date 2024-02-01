The Draw For The Tenth Season Of Gazprom's Football For Friendship Program Took Place

(MENAFN- Mid-East) On January 29, 2024, an open draw for the Tenth Season of the International Children's Social Program“Football for Friendship” took place at VDNH in Moscow. The program is implemented by Gazprom.

The tenth anniversary season will be held from February 18 to 25, 2024 in the new phygital format (physical + digital). Tournament“Football for Friendship. Phygital” will take place in Kazan as part of the first international phygital sports tournament“The Games of the Future”.

Based on the results of an open draw, a schedule of matches was drawn up and the compositions of 6 friendship teams that would take part in the competition were formed. As in previous seasons of the program, friendship teams are named after rare and endangered species of animals: Franklin's Bumblebee, Tiger Quoll, Caspian Seal, Socorro Dove, Gobi Bear, Onager.

Participants of“Football for Friendship. Phygital” 2024 – Young football players, 12 years old boys and girls from 13 countries of the world: Russia, Belarus, Benin, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Syria, Slovenia, Tanzania, Turkey, Central African Republic.

All competition participants will receive the status of Young Ambassadors of“Football for Friendship” and, upon returning home, will continue to share their experience and promote the values of the program – friendship, equality, justice, health, peace, loyalty, victory, traditions and honor.