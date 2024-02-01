Bright Light Publishing House Announces Rebranding As Little Bogan Books

(MENAFN- GetNews) Founder Amber T. Bogan is thrilled to announce the evolution of her BIPOC children's publishing imprint, which symbolizes a celebration of legacy and storytelling







Children's author Amber T. Bogan is thrilled to announce the rebranding of her company Bright Light Publishing House as Little Bogan Books . This exciting change reflects more than just a name change; instead, the rebranding symbolizes an evolution of the company's mission to provide enriching, empowering stories for Black children while celebrating family and legacy.



Bogan, a mother of two, is a passionate storyteller who is on a mission to help Black children see themselves as the heroes and main characters of the books they read. This mission officially started when Bright Light Publishing launched in 2019 , and now, Bogan continues her legacy of storytelling through Little Bogan Books.











“Our new name highlights the essence of family and pays homage to the 'little Bogans' who have inspired it all,” said Bogan.“It symbolizes more than just a brand, it highlights the power of legacy and speaks to the importance of passing down stories, values, and positive imagery from one generation to the next.”

Bogan has authored children's books including 'Little Miss is Destined for Greatness' and 'My Beads and Me'. Fans and followers can also find apparel, the 'My Beads and Me Coloring & Activity Book', and the 'My Beads and Me Book Bundle' at the Little Bogan Books website. In addition, Bogan is available for“meet the author” engagements with schools and other events.







“We are immensely grateful for your support and can't wait to continue sharing stories that resonate with families around the world,” said Bogan. She invites the media and the public to visit the Little Bogan Books website to learn more about her company and mission. Find all the details at .

ABOUT LITTLE BOGAN BOOKS

Little Bogan Books, founded by children's author Amber T. Bogan, is committed to providing enriching, imaginative stories and literary empowerment for Black children. Follow Little Bogan Books on social media:

