Chi Dog: Introducing Integrative Food Therapy For Beloved Canine Companions

Why Chi Dog?

Chi Dog's Commitment to Health and Holistic Healing

At Chi Dog, we believe that every dog deserves the absolute best in nutrition. Our journey began with holistic veterinarians who were passionate about integrating the principles of Eastern medicine into canine diets. Dr. Bohrer, a certified expert in Traditional Chinese Food Therapy, witnessed incredible transformations in her patients when she prescribed home-cooked diets as a healthier alternative to processed dog food. This led to the birth of Chi Dog, an enterprise dedicated to delivering these nutritious, balanced meals to dogs all over the country.

The Three Steps to a Healthier, Happier Dog

Customized Formulations Delivered to Your Doorstep

Chi Dog's approach to canine nutrition is simple yet effective, consisting of three key steps:

Step 1: Introduce Us to Your Fur Baby

Your Dog, Your Expertise

You know your dog better than anyone else. Share valuable information about your four-legged companion, including their unique characteristics and dietary preferences. Your insights will help us understand your dog's individual dietary needs.

Understanding your dog's age, breed, weight, and activity level allows us to tailor their nutrition to their specific requirements. Whether you have a playful young pup or a senior dog with special dietary needs, Chi Dog ensures that their meals are perfectly suited to their stage of life.

Step 2: The Perfect Formulation

Tailored Nutrition for Optimal Health

Our team of experienced veterinarians has developed a concise quiz designed to determine the perfect formulation for your furry friend. This personalized approach ensures that your dog receives the best possible diet to lead a healthier and happier life.

We consider factors such as your dog's energy level, sensitivities, and any existing health concerns when crafting their unique formulation. This customized approach sets Chi Dog apart from one-size-fits-all commercial dog foods that often fall short in addressing individual dietary requirements.

Step 3: Delivered To Your Door

Fresh, Nutrient-Packed Meals

Every meal at Chi Dog is freshly cooked in our USDA-inspected kitchen. Before reaching your doorstep, each meal undergoes rigorous laboratory testing to ensure it is free from potentially harmful bacterial contaminants. This commitment to safety and quality sets Chi Dog apart.

The convenience of home delivery means you can spend less time shopping for dog food and more time enjoying quality moments with your beloved pet. Our packaging is designed to preserve freshness, ensuring that every meal is as nutritious and delicious as the last.

Healing Whole Foods for Their Best Life

Nourishing Ingredients with Holistic Healing Properties

Chi Dog's recipes are carefully crafted, with every ingredient selected for its holistic healing properties. Our philosophy is to provide high-protein, low-carbohydrate meals that align with holistic health principles. Here's what sets Chi Dog's meals apart:

Low Carbohydrate

Holistic Health at Its Best

In line with holistic health principles, all Chi Dog meals are high in protein and low in carbohydrates. This balance ensures that your dog's diet promotes optimal health and vitality.

Many commercial dog foods contain excessive carbohydrates, which can lead to weight gain and other health issues. By providing a low-carbohydrate diet, Chi Dog helps your dog maintain a healthy weight and reduces the risk of diabetes and obesity-related health concerns.

USDA Kitchens

Quality and Safety Guaranteed

Chi Dog prioritizes the safety and quality of your dog's meals. Our commitment to using USDA-inspected kitchens guarantees that your furry friend enjoys the highest standard of food safety.

In contrast, some commercial pet food manufacturers may use subpar facilities with lower safety standards. With Chi Dog, you can have peace of mind knowing that your dog's food is prepared in a top-tier, government-inspected kitchen.

Whole Food

Real, Unprocessed Nutrition

Our meals consist of human-grade, unprocessed, and high-quality real meat and vegetables. Your dog will enjoy the benefits of holistic recipes that are as close to nature as possible.

Many commercial dog foods contain fillers and by-products that offer little nutritional value. Chi Dog provides your pet with whole foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients, ensuring that they receive the best possible nutrition.

Made Fresh

Optimal Nutrition and Digestibility

To promote nutritional strength and easier digestion, Chi Dog meals are lightly cooked. This approach ensures that your dog receives the maximum benefits from each bite.

Raw diets, while gaining popularity, can pose health risks due to potential bacterial contamination. Chi Dog's lightly cooked meals offer a safer alternative while preserving the nutritional integrity of the ingredients.

Vet Developed

Exceeding Nutritional Standards

Chi Dog's formulations are designed by veterinarians to meet and exceed AAFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials) standards. You can trust that your dog's nutritional needs are in expert hands.

Many commercial pet foods may meet basic nutritional requirements, but Chi Dog goes the extra mile by exceeding these standards. Our veterinarians ensure that your dog receives the highest quality nutrition, promoting overall health and well-being.

Combining Integrated Medicine for Holistic Healing

The Chi Dog Story

Our story at Chi Dog is one of dedication to holistic healing and a commitment to your furry family members. Dr. Bohrer, an Integrative Veterinarian certified in Traditional Chinese Food Therapy, laid the foundation for Chi Dog by prescribing home-cooked diets as a clean alternative to processed dog food for her patients. Witnessing consistent and transformative improvements in her patients' health, Dr. Bohrer knew she had to share these benefits with dog owners nationwide. Thus, Chi Dog was born to offer nutritious, balanced meals delivered right to your doorstep.

Our Chi Dogs

Personalized Plans for Your Precious Pooch

Every dog is unique, and Chi Dog understands that. We offer personalized meal plans designed to cater to your dog's specific characteristics and dietary needs. Whether your dog is healthy and seeking balance or has specific health requirements, we have the right formulation to ensure their well-being.

Your dog's health and happiness are our top priorities. We believe that personalized nutrition is the key to a long, vibrant life for your furry friend. With Chi Dog, you can trust that your dog's meals are carefully tailored to their individual needs, ensuring that they receive the best possible care.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Chi Dog offers a holistic approach to canine nutrition that goes beyond traditional dog food. With personalized formulations, a commitment to holistic healing, and a dedication to quality, Chi Dog ensures that your dog receives the nutrition they deserve. Say goodbye to one-size-fits-all dog food and give your furry friend the gift of a healthier, happier life with Chi Dog. Your dog's health, happiness, and longevity are worth the investment in customized, high-quality nutrition. Make the switch to Chi Dog today and witness the positive transformation in your beloved pet's life.

Contact Us

Reach Out to Chi Dog

If you have any additional questions or need further assistance, don't hesitate to get in touch with us. We're here to help you provide the best nutrition for your beloved canine companion.

Address: 310 N. Indian Hill Blvd #624, Claremont, CA 91711

Phone (Text Us): 856-431-5502

Email: ...

Website -

