Evergreen Dental Group: Transforming Lives With Cutting-Edge Smile Transformations

(MENAFN- GetNews) Evergreen Dental Group of Omaha, NE stands out in delivering smile transformations that go beyond aesthetics, leveraging advanced technology and a certified Digital Smile Design Clinic approach.

Evergreen Dental Group takes pride in offering life-changing smile transformations that use the latest technology to digitize facial features and create natural, beautiful smiles. Unlike traditional cosmetic dentistry, they utilize a certified Digital Smile Design Clinic approach, allowing patients to Test Drive Their Smile before committing to any dental work.

The Omaha Dentist clinic excels in various dental services, ensuring a comprehensive approach to oral health and aesthetics.



Dental Implant Restorations: Evergreen Dental Group specializes in dental implant restorations, offering an effective tooth replacement solution.

Teeth Whitening: Partnering with GLO Science, Evergreen Dental Group offers the latest whitening system, providing both in-office and take-home devices. The clinically proven GLO whitening treatment guarantees brighter teeth by up to 5 shades in just 5 days.

CEREC Dentistry: CEREC, or Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics, allows for same-day restorations like crowns and veneers. The Cosmetic Dentist Omaha streamlines the process, eliminating multiple visits and offering precision and beauty in ceramic dental work.

Porcelain Veneers: Patients benefit from the fast delivery of veneers through CEREC machines, addressing issues like stained or misaligned teeth, breaks, chips, and gaps, achieving a dramatically improved smile in just one day. Invisalign Omaha : Evergreen Dental Group introduces Invisalign, a revolutionary aesthetic dental treatment using clear, removable aligners to straighten teeth without braces. The benefits include removability, discreetness, and enhanced comfort compared to traditional orthodontic treatments.



For those seeking transformative and technologically advanced dental solutions, Evergreen Dental Group invites individuals to book an appointment and experience the difference in cosmetic dentistry at a Digital Smile Design Clinic.

Media Contact

