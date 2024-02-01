Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group Slams Nab Of Pro-Independence Zealots In Corsica

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Baku
Initiative Group strongly condemns the illegal detention of Corsica
independence activists and their family members by French police
after the successful holding of the Nazione movement's Main
Constituent Assembly, Trend reports, referring to the statement of
the Baku Initiative Group.
Meanwhile, around 700 people in Corsica on January 28 founded
the new Nazione movement, which unites pro-independence structures
and activists and reaffirms their current and future commitment to
the struggle against colonial domination.
"Two days after Corsicans freely expressed their wishes, two
Nazione activists were detained at the Borgou military camp on
January 30. Their family members and another activist were summoned
to the Bastia police station in the late afternoon.
The methods chosen by the French search and rescue team to
arrest the activists-broken doors, destroyed houses, and parents
being thrown to the ground and held down in front of their children
at the risk of injuring them- are a disgrace to a country that
positions itself as the "home of human rights." Illegal harassment
by the police continues and is aimed at intimidating Corsicans.
Therefore,
We strongly condemn the illegal actions of the French law
enforcement authorities.
We urge the French authorities to respect the principles of
justice and human rights and to ensure that such measures are not
repeated in the future. The freedom of the Corsican people to
freely assemble and the right to freely express their wishes must
be guaranteed by the French government.
We urge the French government to refrain from exerting pressure
on the colonial peoples.
We demand the immediate release of all detainees.
We invite other non-governmental organizations and political
movements to join this statement and support the Nazione movement,"
the statement reads.
