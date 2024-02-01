15 More Ngos Join Coalition Against Illegal Mining In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Fifteen more NGOs joined the Environmental Protection First (EPF) coalition founded in August 2023, Trend reports.

These are organizations that mainly operate in the field of environment and health. The coalition has declared its main objective to continuously monitor the mining processes in Armenia by all legal measures and to strengthen the struggle against environmental violations. Prominent NGO representatives are also represented in EPF. During the past period, Armenia's environmental NGOs did not stay silent to the coalition's appeals and demonstrated solidarity.

EPF demands that the Armenian government open the doors of the mining industry, which is creating an environmental and health crisis in the South Caucasus, for environmental monitoring. Recently, NGOs from 22 countries issued a joint statement in support of this call by the Environmental Protection First coalition. The 49 foreign NGOs and eco-activists who signed the statement demanded environmental justice for the South Caucasus region, they demanded Armenia to immediately stop environmentally harmful activities and fulfill the obligations arising from international conventions.

Meanwhile, last week the Environmental Protection First coalition together with civil society organizations, and international environmental and health organizations from Armenia, and other foreign countries declared their readiness to conduct environmental monitoring of the Amuldagh gold mine.

The EPF stated that there have been numerous applications to join the coalition. Solidarity messages come from environmental organizations from all over the world. Thus, 19 NGOs have already joined the coalition.

Here are the new organizations that have joined the Environmental Protection First coalition:

Public Association for Support of Coalition Initiatives "Eco Hub" - Tukazban Agababaeva

Nature Protection Public Association "Ekostil-Azerbaijan" - Elman Yusifov

Environmental Public Association "Wind" - Islam Mustafayev

Public association "Cartographers of Azerbaijan" - Mugabil Bayramov

Public association "Center of Biological Diversity" - Tavakkul Iskandarov

Ecological Public Association "Towards Healthy Lifestyle" - Rovshan Abbasov

Public Association "Society for Nature Protection of Azerbaijan" - Zurab Israfilov

Public Association "Family and Environment" - Sabina Verdiyeva

Public Association "Health and Healthy Life" - Latafet Alizadeh

Public Association "Sky and Ecological Assistance to Socio-Economic Development" - Irada Hasanova

Public Association "Toward a Future without Tuberculosis" - Chingiz Ramadanli

Public Association "Support of Information and Social Initiatives" - Jasarat Huseynzadeh

Public Association of Environmental Education "Green World" - Elman Jafarli

Public Association "Ecolex" Environmental Law Center - Sevil Isayeva

Public Association of Ecological Assistance to the Environment - Rubaba Huseynli.

