15 More Ngos Join Coalition Against Illegal Mining In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Fifteen more NGOs
joined the Environmental Protection First (EPF) coalition founded
in August 2023, Trend reports.
These are organizations that mainly operate in the field of
environment and health. The coalition has declared its main
objective to continuously monitor the mining processes in Armenia
by all legal measures and to strengthen the struggle against
environmental violations. Prominent NGO representatives are also
represented in EPF. During the past period, Armenia's environmental
NGOs did not stay silent to the coalition's appeals and
demonstrated solidarity.
EPF demands that the Armenian government open the doors of the
mining industry, which is creating an environmental and health
crisis in the South Caucasus, for environmental monitoring.
Recently, NGOs from 22 countries issued a joint statement in
support of this call by the Environmental Protection First
coalition. The 49 foreign NGOs and eco-activists who signed the
statement demanded environmental justice for the South Caucasus
region, they demanded Armenia to immediately stop environmentally
harmful activities and fulfill the obligations arising from
international conventions.
Meanwhile, last week the Environmental Protection First
coalition together with civil society organizations, and
international environmental and health organizations from Armenia,
and other foreign countries declared their readiness to conduct
environmental monitoring of the Amuldagh gold mine.
The EPF stated that there have been numerous applications to
join the coalition. Solidarity messages come from environmental
organizations from all over the world. Thus, 19 NGOs have already
joined the coalition.
Here are the new organizations that have joined the
Environmental Protection First coalition:
Public Association for Support of Coalition Initiatives "Eco
Hub" - Tukazban Agababaeva
Nature Protection Public Association "Ekostil-Azerbaijan" - Elman
Yusifov
Environmental Public Association "Wind" - Islam Mustafayev
Public association "Cartographers of Azerbaijan" - Mugabil
Bayramov
Public association "Center of Biological Diversity" - Tavakkul
Iskandarov
Ecological Public Association "Towards Healthy Lifestyle" - Rovshan
Abbasov
Public Association "Society for Nature Protection of Azerbaijan" -
Zurab Israfilov
Public Association "Family and Environment" - Sabina
Verdiyeva
Public Association "Health and Healthy Life" - Latafet Alizadeh
Public Association "Sky and Ecological Assistance to Socio-Economic
Development" - Irada Hasanova
Public Association "Toward a Future without Tuberculosis" - Chingiz
Ramadanli
Public Association "Support of Information and Social Initiatives"
- Jasarat Huseynzadeh
Public Association of Environmental Education "Green World" - Elman
Jafarli
Public Association "Ecolex" Environmental Law Center - Sevil
Isayeva
Public Association of Ecological Assistance to the Environment -
Rubaba Huseynli.
