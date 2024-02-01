               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PACE Exhibits Traces Of Manipulation By Specific Forces - Azerbaijani MP


2/1/2024 6:31:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) shows signs of becoming a tool manipulated by certain forces, said Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova during her speech at today's session of the parliament, Trend reports.

Gafarova highlighted that, as previously stated, the decision to stop the Azerbaijani delegation's activities in PACE was decided in response to the so-called "accusations" lodged against Azerbaijan.

The MP noted that certain European forces are adamantly opposed to Azerbaijan's complete restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"These forces pose a severe danger to peacekeeping efforts. Unfortunately, PACE is showing signs of becoming a weapon used by the forces," she added.

Will be updated

MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796902

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search