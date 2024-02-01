PACE Exhibits Traces Of Manipulation By Specific Forces - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . The Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) shows signs of becoming a
tool manipulated by certain forces, said Chairman of the Milli
Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova during her speech
at today's session of the parliament, Trend reports.
Gafarova highlighted that, as previously stated, the decision to
stop the Azerbaijani delegation's activities in PACE was decided in
response to the so-called "accusations" lodged against
Azerbaijan.
The MP noted that certain European forces are adamantly opposed
to Azerbaijan's complete restoration of territorial integrity and
sovereignty.
"These forces pose a severe danger to peacekeeping efforts.
Unfortunately, PACE is showing signs of becoming a weapon used by
the forces," she added.
Will be updated
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.