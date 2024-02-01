Azerbaijan Tuning Several Platforms To Meet Hi-Tech Trains

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC is working on the platforms of a number of railway stations for the comfort and safety of passengers utilizing Stadler FLIRTs (Fast Light Intercity and Regional Trains), Trend reports via the ADY.

The issue is about modernizing the passenger platforms (platforms) at the Greater Baku and Gabala railway stations to accommodate the service of Stadler's new single-decker FLIRT and double-decker KISS [comfortable, innovative, sprint-capable suburban] electric trains.

“To stop at the stations of the KISS electric trains, higher platforms are needed than for the FLIRT trains. Therefore, corresponding work is being carried out on the platforms,” explained the CJSC.

ADY bought 10 FLIRT model trains from Stadler Rail Group (the contract was signed in 2019).

Since 2015, nine double-decker KISS electric trains have been operated on the railways of Azerbaijan.

