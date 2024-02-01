               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Aghali Villagers To Debut Voting In Homeland


2/1/2024 6:31:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The number of voters who will vote for the first time in the presidential election in Aghali village of Zangilan district liberated from occupation has become known, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

Based on the information from Zangilan-Gubadli electoral district No. 125, at the polling station No. 33 established in the village, 61 people will vote for the first time in the presidential election.

Meanwhile, election preparations have been finished, and the newly formed polling station No. 33 in the village has all of the necessary technical and methodological resources.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796898

