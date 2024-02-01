Azerbaijan's Aghali Villagers To Debut Voting In Homeland

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The number of
voters who will vote for the first time in the presidential
election in Aghali village of Zangilan district liberated from
occupation has become known, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center.
Based on the information from Zangilan-Gubadli electoral
district No. 125, at the polling station No. 33 established in the
village, 61 people will vote for the first time in the presidential
election.
Meanwhile, election preparations have been finished, and the
newly formed polling station No. 33 in the village has all of the
necessary technical and methodological resources.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
