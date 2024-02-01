JFDA Issues Warning On Counterfeit Nutritional Supplement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) - The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) has issued an alert regarding the nutritional supplement "Kingdom Royal Honey Gold VIP."Random samples retrieved from the local market have been identified as counterfeit, containing undisclosed Tadalafil, a pharmaceutical substance that necessitates medical supervision but is absent from the product label.In a statement on Thursday, the JFDA urgently advised consumers to cease using the supplement immediately. Commercial establishments have also been warned to halt the sale of this product and hold existing quantities until the conclusion of rigorous regulatory and legal procedures initiated by the JFDA.These procedures include the complete withdrawal of the supplement from circulation, after coordination with the distributor.The JFDA's proactive and qualitative monitoring campaign, targeting nutritional supplements in the Jordanian market, led to the confiscation of samples of the counterfeit supplement.