Ultra-Wealthy Prefer These Luxury Branded Villas Communities In Dubai To Cater Their Lifestyle And Wellbeing Needs

XXII Karat, Luxury Club Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Elite Individuals prefer these Luxury Branded Villas Communities in Dubai to cater lifestyle, pamper daily comforts, guarantee privacy and decadent lifestyle

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Branded Homes Presents Elite Villa Communities in Dubai for the Ultra-WealthyBranded Homes, Dubai's leading expert on luxury branded real estate, is pleased to present some of Dubai's most prestigious villa communities tailored for billionaires and multi-millionaires seeking an unparalleled lifestyle.Representing over 95% of Dubai's branded residential developments, Branded Homes provides clients a personalized service to find their ideal luxury branded residence. We are now featuring several ready-to-move-in villa communities that offer residents prestigious addresses, successful neighbors, and amenities that cater to the ultra-wealthy.XXII Karat, located on Palm Jumeirah, features ultra luxury villas with 5 to 7 bedrooms. Residents enjoy a lavish lifestyle with a private beach club, world-class spa, and five-star residents-only dining.Bulgari Mansions on Jumeirah Bay Island includes a range of exquisite villas inspired by Italian luxury design. Amenities include a yacht club, prestigious neighbors and access to Bulgari Hotel facilities.Raffles & Kempinski Villas on Palm Jumeirah offers limited collection of branded villas with private roof top swimming pool, hotel services like housekeeping, concierge, and private chefs available. Amenities include a beach club, spa, and kids club.Zabeel Sarai Villas by Jumeirah on Palm Jumeirah features bespoke villas with Lagoons, Ocean or Palm views among lush gardens and pools. Amenities include beach access, spa, gym, and Michelin-star dining.Hills Grove & Hills Views in Dubai Hills has 26 unique villas and a range of custom made mansions with Canyons, Lakes and Hills views amidst an 18-hole championship golf course. Amenities include a clubhouse, spa, tennis courts, and an equestrian center nearby.These prestigious communities attract Dubai's most affluent residents seeking a luxury lifestyle in a private, secure setting. For more details on these exclusive properties, contact Branded Homes, Dubai's expert on luxury real estate.About Branded Homes:Branded Homes is the leading expert on Dubai's branded real estate market. Representing over 95% of Dubai's branded residential developments, Branded Homes provides a personalized service to help clients find their ideal luxury branded residence.

