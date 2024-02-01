Temporary Tattoos Launches Low Quantity Options And Semi-Permanent Custom Tattoos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Temporary Tattoos
Custom Semi-Permanent Tattoos
INKFINITYTM Semi-Permanent Tattoos
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Temporary Tattoos , a leading designer and manufacturer of temporary tattoos, has announced the launch of both low quantity custom tattoo options and custom semi-permanent tattoos.
The new low quantity options allow customers to order as few as 1 custom temporary tattoo, down from the previous minimum order quantity of 200. This makes their custom products more accessible to individual customers and organizations ordering small batches.
Additionally, Temporary Tattoos is introducing the custom option for INKFINITYTM tattoos , enabling customers to design their own unique, semi-permanent tattoo artwork.
INKFINITYTM tattoos redefine realism and longevity for temporary body art. These innovative semi-permanent tattoos last up to 2 weeks, bridging the gap between temporary tattoos and permanent ones.
Made with plant-based, skin-safe ingredients, INKFINITYTM tattoos provide a comfortable, realistic tattoo experience. The proprietary formula and manufacturing process allows each tattoo to adhere securely to skin while fading gracefully over time without causing irritation.
An hourglass icon helps identify INKFINITYTM semi-permanent tattoos across Temporary Tattoos' online store and product listings.
Temporary Tattoos encourages customers to embrace simplicity when designing custom semi-permanent tattoos. Bold outlines with medium-thick lines rather than intricate details help maintain crisp definition. Since these realistic tattoos last up to 2 weeks on skin, straightforward designs translate best, giving INKFINITYTM tattoos the best chance to meet expectations for quality temporary body art.
For more information about INKFINITYTM custom semi-permanent tattoos please visit
About Temporary Tattoos
Temporary Tattoos creates fun, safe temporary tattoos and has delivered millions of tattoos to schools, businesses, charities and community organizations since 1989.
Katie Winslow
TM International
+1 520-584-0001
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other
MENAFN01022024003118003196ID1107796884
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.