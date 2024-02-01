Six UPG Sustainability Leaders From Middle East And North Africa Compete For Votes To Reach Hurricane Island, USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

#UPGSustainability Leaders

#UPGSustainability Leaders

Vote Now and Choose Your Champion!

Six UPG Sustainability Leaders from across Middle East and North Africa compete for votes to win a place on the Journey To Hurricane Island. Voters win prizes!

- Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People GlobalGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Six #UPGSustainability leaders from MENA have been nominated to compete for the #JourneyToHurricane campaign for a 1- week leadership training in Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership in USA. Members of the public are voting in the thousands to determine which Leaders will win the coveted spots. Voters will win prizes!These six Nominees come from various parts of the MENA region, are diverse in their backgrounds and their dreams and they are united by the separate actions and projects that they are doing to create a better and more sustainable world. They share their stories via text and videos that can be viewed on the campaign site: . In addition, there are regular Instagram LIVE sessions where voters can interact with each Nominee.Meet the #UPGSustainability Leaders from MENA who are participating in the campaign.Meet Mohammed Nayif Pasha is a #UPGSustainability Leader from Zakho, Kurdistan region of Iraq. He is currently working as Petroleum Geology head department coordinator and is passionate about promoting SDG4 (Quality of Education) in Iraq as education is the key that will allow many other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved. Mohammed aim is to help People to get more adequate education as much as he can so they can break from the cycle of poverty and to reduce the inequalities to reach gender equality and to empower people everywhere to live healthier and more sustainable live. He see the world as an adynamic place in which we can share opportunities and growth and believes that every individual has something we can learn from. I hope that I will be a source to provide people with hope and achieve the Sustainability goals in my society. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say:Meet Nazeh Khamis, #UPGSustainability Leader from Egypt. Nazeh graduated from faculty of engineering, Mechanical Department. He is the founder of startup company Azimuth Wind Turbine to produce clean energy and contribute in making this world more sustainable. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say:Meet Salah Aldeen Abdo #UPHSustainability Leader from Yemen is a young man in his thirties, who has worked in humanitarian work since 2015. He went through many job grades until he became an executive manager at a Non-profit Organization, NDEO. Through his organization, with his team, he is trying to do his best to achieve sustainable development goals in his country and the whole world, especially Goals No. 1: No Poverty, 3: Good Health, and 3: Climate Actions. Salah always looks forward to sharing his experiences with others and listening to them. He has a dream of being a great leader who can change the course of many people for the better. He always loves excellence and creativity and strives to prove it by all possible means. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say:Meet Bayan Aloqdeh #UPGSustainability Leader and a committed professional from the heart of Jordan, brings a wealth of experience. As a valued member of the diplomatic and NGOs field. The core of Meet Bayan's mission is a profound commitment to advancing women's rights and promoting gender equality. Recognizing the significance of these issues, Bayan has embarked on a visionary project aimed at creating tangible and sustainable improvements in these areas. With a keen understanding of the complexities surrounding gender issues, Bayan aspires to amplify voices, break barriers, and bridge gaps in the pursuit of a more equitable society. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say:Meet Hajar Ayad #UPGSustainability Leader is a dedicated psychologist turned #UPGSustainability Leader, based in Casablanca, Morocco. Drawing inspiration from her work supporting survivors of sexual assault, she has passionately focused on Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 5, spearheading a community project that brings education to the heart of rural areas. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say:Meet Selma Bichbich #UPGSustainability Leader is a social and climate youth activist She is an SDSN fellow, the contact point of the Human Rights Working Group at YOUNGO, and the GST Communication Officer at SDG7 Youth Consistency. a board member and co-founder of the MENA Youth Network, the founder of the Together for Blue and Green organization, and a Max Thabiso Edkins Global Climate Ambassador representative of North Africa at the Global Youth Leadership Council in EarthUprising NGO which was the organization that funded me to make it to cop.I was the delegate of Algeria at the PreCop26 Youth4Climate Summit in both editions (Milan and New York), an active member of UNEPMGCY, she is also the organizer of the first edition of the MENA Youth Environmental Assembly. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say:Voters from each region are making their voices heard before the polls close at midnight CET on Sunday, 4 February 2024. Voters are eligible to win 36 prizes (outlined below) and all they have to do is to vote.The winning Leaders are unveiled at an upcoming #UPGSustainability Journey event taking place on Friday, 9 February 2024. At this event, the winners of the 36 prizes are also announced from the voting register. To attend, participants may RSVP here: .“MENA has exciting UPG Sustainability Leaders and each of them deserves to win. Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote!” said, Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People GlobalOver 13000+ people have applied to be part of the Class of 2024 of UPG Sustainability Leadership. From the Class of 2023, 562 UPG Sustainability Leaders from across 100+ countries were trained and certified as part of UPG Sustainability Leadership. They completed an intensive 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They are now active and leading local projects in their communities. Since 2019 they have directly trained over 42000+ citizens across all world regions (and counting) on how to make the world better through positive action and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.Each year, selected groups are chosen for an additional, in-person training on Hurricane Island in the USA. This training is a fully-funded experience that is designed to strengthen each leader for the work they are doing in their communities. And so this week people from around the world are currently voting to select which of the 36 Nominees will be amongst the chosen ones. Voting is open until Midnight CET on Sunday, 4 February 2023.Voters for the Journey to Hurricane campaign stand a chance to win amazing prizes: 36 incredible prizes!2x - Voter(s) will receive a CASH jackpot of USD 1007x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Golden Ticket for UPG Sustainability Leadership that they can use or give to someone that they care about7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Supporter Raffle ticket (can win $250 CASH and more).2x - UPG Swag Kit 1: T-Shirt, Bag, A6 Notebook, Pen, Keyholder, Lanyard2x - UPG pays a donation to a charity that you choose when you Make A Goodwill Vow. Up to USD 50 for each Goodwill Vow7x - ONE voter from each region will receive UPG Champion status in 2024 - paid for by UPG4x - Spotlight: Feature on UPG social media - a post celebrating YOU!3x - Feature an organisation that you nominate on UPG social media2x - Be featured at an upcoming session of United Voices: What's Going On?In addition to these prizes, everyone can win additional prizes by demonstrating their knowledge of the Leaders from each region. These prizes are managed separately and determined through a seven fun games focused on each region. To participate, RSVP here: .“The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is proud to partner with United People Global. We are eager to bring these UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other,” said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.UPG Sustainability Leadership is the world's largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults. It is a free programme that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This training is possible because of the support of UPG's partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Late Rosamund Zander. To learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership visit this link: .Since 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic has been part of the planning process at every step. And very strict measures are in place to ensure the safe travel and stay of the leaders on Hurricane Island as well as the safety of everyone directly or indirectly involved. These measures include vaccination and testing requirements at key moments throughout this period. These safety and hygiene measures are constantly under review as the pandemic continues to evolve - and the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control in the USA, as well as the local requirements in the US State of Maine are constantly monitored and respected.Note to Editors1. Vote:2. Visit #UPGSustainability #JourneyToHurricane:3. Learn about #UPGSustainability Leadership:4. Meet the nominees:5. To partner or collaborate with UPG Sustainability Leadership, please visit:6. More about United People Global7. Join UPG:8. Join UPG's Media Community:9. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople3610. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGSustainability and #JourneyToHurricaneAbout United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

Dixita Mahanta

United People Global

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Meet the Nominees of #JourneyToHurricane