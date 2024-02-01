The Crazy Hair Chemist Expands Natural Hair Restoration Offerings In Person And Virtually Through HTMA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Kaplowitz utilizes a unique and personalized HTMA testing method to treat hair loss, by analyzing and addressing the body's underlying root issues.

STAMFORD, CT, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Crazy Hair Chemist - also known as Jason Kaplowitz - is making waves in the natural hair care industry with his innovative techniques and bio-hacking methods. Based in Stamford, CT and serving the New York City area for in-person treatment, Kaplowitz has helped hundreds of male and female clients achieve longer, thicker, and healthier hair through his unique approach to hair growth. This is done through a personalized process and Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis (HTMA) analysis that identifies and targets areas of the body that could be a cause of the hair loss.

As an established Certified Herbalist, Kaplowitz has also expanded his services to include virtual consultations, making his expertise and unique method accessible to clients all over the world. His flexible online appointments have become a game-changer for those who are unable to travel or prefer the convenience of online consultations.

What sets The Crazy Hair Chemist apart from other natural hair consultants is his ability to provide specialized and health-minded service, bio-hacking the system and putting patient's bodies into balance. By understanding the science behind hair growth and utilizing natural ingredients, Kaplowitz has developed techniques that have yielded impressive results for his clients.

Kaplowitz has discovered that acute hair loss and thinning is a signal within the body for a greater underlying root cause.“Hair loss is not an actual standalone condition, it's a marker for an underlying one”, explains Kaplowitz. Through his preferred method of analysis - Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis (HTMA), he can assess deficiencies at the cellular level, and then make recommendations to restore balance within the individual clients.

The HTMA also provides additional insights into markers for metabolic rate, adrenal and thyroid function, skin, hair, nails & anti-aging, inflammation, energy levels, mental wellness, and blood sugar metabolization. Kaplowitz then customizes his approach for each client to address the entire system with the end goal being thick and luscious hair regrowth.

The Crazy Hair Chemist's passion for natural hair care and his dedication to helping others achieve their hair goals has made him a sought-after consultant in the industry. His techniques have been proven to work for a wide range of hair types and textures, making him a go-to for those struggling with hair growth.

More information about The Crazy Hair Chemist and his services can be found on his website at . Appointments can be scheduled online , and more images can be found on his social media channels, including Instagram and TikTok.

