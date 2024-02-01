Spicejet Commences Flight Operations From Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday virtually flagged off a SpiceJet flight from Ayodhya as the airline commenced its operations from the UP city to seven domestic destinations through non-stop flights.

These destinations include Ahmedabad, Chennai, Darbhanga, Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, and Mumbai.

"From tomorrow (Friday), SpiceJet will add an eighth destination when it launches flights from Bengaluru to Ayodhya," said an airline spokesperson.

"The airline will offer exclusive services to Ayodhya from four key destinations, namely Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, and Darbhanga," said the spokesperson.

