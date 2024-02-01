Braille Institute Illuminates Low Vision Awareness Month With Workshops Led By Medical Experts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Online seminars and personalized low vision consultations, free of charge, for those experiencing vision loss.

February is "Low Vision Awareness Month" and Braille Institute stands at the forefront, dedicated to shedding light on the challenges faced by individuals with low vision and offering invaluable resources. This month-long initiative includes free online workshops led by medical experts, delving into the latest advancements in the understanding, treatment, and prevention of various eye diseases.

Workshop Highlights:

Advancements in Macular Degeneration Research and Treatment - explore the latest breakthroughs in macular degeneration with Nicholas London, MD FACS, and Michael Joseph, MD, from Retina Consultants San Diego.

Cataracts and Cataract Surgery: A Comprehensive Overview - join Benjamin Bert, MD, FACS, of Doheny Eye Center at UCLA, as he presents a comprehensive overview of cataracts and cataract surgery.

Pediatric Eye Diseases and Treatments - renowned educator and speaker, Dr. David Granet, will provide an update on pediatric eye diseases and their treatments.

Diabetic Retinopathy: Treatment and Prevention (in Spanish) - Martha C. Henao, MD, of Desert Retina Consultants, will conduct a workshop in Spanish focusing on the treatment and prevention of diabetic retinopathy. Stem Cell Research for Low Vision Retinal Diseases - Dr. Shyamanga Borooah will share groundbreaking insights into the latest stem cell research for low vision retinal diseases at the University of California San Diego.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 7 million Americans experience low vision, defined as vision acuity of 20/40 or worse. Low vision is when people have difficulty seeing even with glasses, contact lenses, medicine, or surgery; this makes everyday tasks like reading bills, shopping, and cooking challenging. Braille Institute provides free low vision consultations on the use of magnification, lighting, and other devices to help individuals maximize their remaining vision.

"Those with low vision do not have to give up on activities they love; they just have to learn new ways to do them. This is an opportunity for individuals to gain knowledge, find support, and discover innovative approaches to living life to the fullest despite vision challenges," said

Katie Scheuring, Low Vision Occupational Therapist at Braille Institute.

"Many people think Braille Institute is just for people who are completely blind, but in reality, a majority of the people who come to us have some degree of vision," said Sandy Shin, VP of Marketing & Communications. "We want people to know we have resources and expertise to help those with low vision, and as your vision changes, we can help you adjust."

website for low vision videos, information on various eye conditions, and to register for free low vision workshops.

Free Low Vision consultations are available in-person or remotely and conducted by certified and licensed Low Vision Specialists. Call 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553)

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PT) to schedule an appointment or visit BrailleInstitute .



