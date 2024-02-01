Action Environmental Awarded Largest Number Of Commercial Waste Zones Under NYC Law 199

Action Environmental Services, Inc.

Local Law 199, adopted on Nov. 20, 2019, mandates the creation of 20 Commercial Waste Zones (CWZ) across New York City and authorizes up to three waste and recycling carters selected through a competitive process to operate in each zone. The CWZ program aims to create a safe and efficient commercial waste collection system that advances the City's Green New Deal and zero waste goals while providing high-quality service to NYC businesses. This approach will also reduce truck traffic associated with commercial waste collection by an estimated 50 percent. Action's unique waste by rail capabilities further reduce vehicle miles traveled and truck emissions significantly, contributing to lowering the city's GHG emissions.

"Action is proud to be a part of a more sustainable approach to waste and recycling collection and processing while promoting long-term zero waste initiatives in New York City," said Michael DiBella, Chief Executive Officer of Interstate Waste Services, the parent company of Action. "We look forward to building on our 25-year legacy of investing in innovative recycling technology, expanding operations and serving the people of New York City with efficiency and sustainability at the forefront of what we do."



One of the city's premier haulers, Action serves thousands of New York City's iconic brands and establishments including the Empire State Building, Yankee Stadium, Columbia University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Whole Foods, Marriott Hotels, and Madison Square Garden, as well as small family-owned businesses across diverse industries including restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues, arenas, manufacturers, hospitals, hotels and other businesses.

"Action's award is a result of our long-standing commitment to providing superior service to NYC businesses while prioritizing environmental health, safety and recycling initiatives," commented Josh Haraf, Action's VP of NYC Operations. "Action and our team have the facilities (including a unique waste-by-rail network), equipment, and experience to support the CWZ implementation and provide a seamless customer experience for NYC businesses."

Recognized by leading environmental organizations in the metropolitan New York area, Action has been a recipient of Global Green's annual award for environmental initiatives. Action has also long maintained representation on NYC's Business Integrity Commission (BIC) Trade Waste Advisory Counsel, participating in BIC safety symposiums and contributing to the drafting of the BIC's universal safety manual.

ACTION SERVES 14 ZONES