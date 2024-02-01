Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Declares Quarterly Distribution Of $0.55 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) (“Oaktree Specialty Lending” or the“Company”), a specialty finance company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Total investment income was $98.0 million ($1.26 per share) for the first fiscal quarter of 2024, as compared with $101.9 million ($1.32 per share) for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023. Adjusted total investment income was $98.0 million ($1.26 per share) for the first fiscal quarter, as compared with $102.2 million ($1.32 per share) for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023. The decrease for the quarter was primarily driven by lower interest income, mainly due to an increase in non-accrual investments, partially offset by higher fee income and higher dividend income.



GAAP net investment income was $44.2 million ($0.57 per share) for the first fiscal quarter of 2024, as compared with $47.5 million ($0.62 per share) for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023. The decrease for the quarter was primarily driven by lower total investment income, partially offset by lower part I incentive fees.



Adjusted net investment income was $44.2 million ($0.57 per share) for the first fiscal quarter of 2024, as compared with $47.8 million ($0.62 per share) for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023. The decrease for the quarter was primarily driven by lower adjusted total investment income, partially offset by lower part I incentive fees.



Net asset value ("NAV") per share was $19.14 as of December 31, 2023, down as compared with $19.63 as of September 30, 2023. The decline from September 30, 2023 primarily reflected realized and unrealized losses on certain debt and equity investments and the impact of the December 2023 special distribution.



Originated $370.3 million of new investment commitments and received $213.5 million of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The weighted average yield on new debt investments was 11.6%.



Total debt outstanding was $1,660.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The total debt to equity ratio was 1.10x, and the net debt to equity ratio was 1.02x, after adjusting for cash and cash equivalents.



Liquidity as of December 31, 2023 was composed of $112.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $907.5 million of undrawn capacity under the Company's credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). Unfunded investment commitments were $226.6 million, or $199.5 million excluding unfunded commitments to the Company's joint ventures. Of the $199.5 million, approximately $165.9 million can be drawn immediately with the remaining amount subject to certain milestones that must be met by portfolio companies or other restrictions.

A quarterly cash distribution was declared of $0.55 per share. The distribution is payable in cash on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2024. Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, said,“Our first quarter results were highlighted by strong origination activity and adjusted net investment income that supports our cash distribution. We leveraged the breadth of the Oaktree platform to invest $370 million across sponsor, non-sponsor and discounted publicly traded credit investments, generating net portfolio growth with a diverse set of attractive opportunities.” “During the quarter, however, we experienced idiosyncratic performance challenges at four portfolio investments, resulting in a decline in NAV and an increase in non-accruals,” Panossian added.“We are drawing upon Oaktree's deep resources and expertise in navigating turnarounds, and we believe we are well-positioned to manage these specific situations and maintain strong overall credit quality.” Distribution Declaration The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.55 per share. The distribution is payable in cash on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2024. Distributions are paid primarily from distributable (taxable) income. To the extent taxable earnings for a fiscal taxable year fall below the total amount of distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a return of capital to the Company's stockholders. Results of Operations

(unaudited) GAAP operating results: Interest income $ 91,414 $ 94,732 $ 69,978 PIK interest income 3,849 5,544 6,130 Fee income 1,307 572 2,021 Dividend income 1,415 1,057 1,050 Total investment income 97,985 101,905 79,179 Net expenses 53,796 54,407 40,293 Excise tax - - (78 ) Net investment income 44,189 47,498 38,808 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes (33,654 ) (1,546 ) (25,636 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 10,535 $ 45,952 $ 13,172 Total investment income per common share $ 1.26 $ 1.32 $ 1.30 Net investment income per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes per common share $ (0.43 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.42 ) Earnings (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.60 $ 0.22 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 1 : Adjusted total investment income $ 98,014 $ 102,157 $ 77,433 Adjusted net investment income $ 44,218 $ 47,750 $ 37,062 Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (32,858 ) $ (1,668 ) $ (23,890 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) $ 11,360 $ 46,082 $ 13,172 Adjusted total investment income per share $ 1.26 $ 1.32 $ 1.27 Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.61 Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes per share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.39 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.15 $ 0.60 $ 0.22

1 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company and to review the Company's performance without giving effect to non-cash income/gain/loss resulting from the merger of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation ("OCSI") with and into the Company in March 2021 (the "OCSI Merger") and the merger of Oaktree Strategic Income II, Inc. ("OSI2") with and into the Company in January 2023 (the "OSI2 Merger") and, in the case of adjusted net investment income, without giving effect to capital gains incentive fees. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.



(unaudited) Select balance sheet and other data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,369 $ 136,450 $ 17,382 Investment portfolio at fair value 3,018,552 2,892,420 2,642,870 Total debt outstanding (net of unamortized financing costs) 1,622,717 1,600,731 1,463,624 Net assets 1,511,651 1,515,764 1,201,989 Net asset value per share 19.14 19.63 19.63 Total debt to equity ratio 1 1 1 Net debt to equity ratio 1 1 1





Adjusted total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $98.0 million and included $91.4 million of interest income from portfolio investments, $3.8 million of payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income, $1.3 million of fee income and $1.4 million of dividend income. The $4.1 million decline in adjusted total investment income was attributable to $5.2 million of lower interest income, mainly due to an increase in non-accrual investments during the quarter, partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in fee income mainly driven by prepayment and exit fees and a $0.4 million increase in dividend income from the Company's investment in Senior Loan Fund JV I, LLC ("SLF JV I").

Net expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 totaled $53.8 million, down $0.6 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net expenses was primarily driven by lower part I incentive fees during the quarter.

Adjusted net investment income was $44.2 million ($0.57 per share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, down from $47.8 million ($0.62 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decline of $3.5 million primarily reflected $4.1 million of lower adjusted total investment income, partially offset by $0.6 million of lower net expenses.

Adjusted net realized and unrealized losses, net of taxes, was $32.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily reflecting realized and unrealized losses on certain debt and equity investments.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

(unaudited) Investments at fair value $ 3,018,552 $ 2,892,420 $ 2,642,870 Number of portfolio companies 146 143 156 Average portfolio company debt size $ 20,200 $ 19,800 $ 16,500 Asset class: Senior secured debt 86.3 % 86.5 % 86.3 % Unsecured debt 2.5 % 1.9 % 2.4 % Equity 4.8 % 5.0 % 4.3 % JV interests 6.4 % 6.6 % 7.0 % Non-accrual debt investments: Non-accrual investments at fair value $ 120,713 $ 48,743 $ - Non-accrual investments as a percentage of debt investments at fair value 4.2 % 1.8 % - % Non-accrual investments as a percentage of debt investments at cost 5.9 % 2.4 % - % Number of investments on non-accrual 7 4 - Interest rate type: Percentage floating-rate 84.3 % 86.2 % 87.3 % Percentage fixed-rate 15.7 % 13.8 % 12.7 % Yields: Weighted average yield on debt investments1 12.2 % 12.7 % 11.6 % Cash component of weighted average yield on debt investments 11.1 % 11.2 % 10.3 % Weighted average yield on total portfolio investments2 11.7 % 12.0 % 11.2 % Investment activity: New investment commitments $ 370,300 $ 87,500 $ 250,300 New funded investment activity3 $ 367,600 $ 117,100 $ 274,400 Proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales $ 213,500 $ 364,400 $ 104,400 Net new investments4 $ 154,100 $ (247,300 ) $ 170,000 Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies 14 3 18 Number of new investment commitments in existing portfolio companies 10 3 7 Number of portfolio company exits 10 16 11

1 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of OID or premium earned on accruing investments, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in SLF JV I and Glick JV, and excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OCSI Merger and OSI2 Merger.

2 Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of OID or premium earned on accruing investments and dividend income, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in SLF JV I and Glick JV, and excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 for the assets acquired in connection with the OCSI Merger and OSI2 Merger.

3 New funded investment activity includes drawdowns on existing revolver and delayed draw term loan commitments.

4 Net new investments consists of new funded investment activity less proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.



As of December 31, 2023, the fair value of the investment portfolio was $3.0 billion and was composed of investments in 146 companies. These included debt investments in 133 companies, equity investments in 40 companies, and the Company's joint venture investments in SLF JV I and OCSI Glick JV LLC ("Glick JV"). 29 of the equity investments were in companies in which the Company also had a debt investment.

As of December 31, 2023, 94.2% of the Company's portfolio at fair value consisted of debt investments, including 77.9% of first lien loans, 8.4% of second lien loans and 7.9% of unsecured debt investments, including the debt investments in SLF JV I and Glick JV. This compared to 76.4% of first lien loans, 10.1% of second lien loans and 7.5% of unsecured debt investments, including the debt investments in SLF JV I and Glick JV, as of September 30, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, there were seven investments on non-accrual status, which represented 5.9% and 4.2% of the debt portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively. This is up from four investments on non-accrual status in the prior quarter, which represented 2.4% and 1.8% of the debt portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively.

SLF JV I

The Company's investments in SLF JV I totaled $142.2 million at fair value as of December 31, 2023, up 0.5% from $141.5 million as of September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by SLF JV I's use of leverage and unrealized appreciation in the underlying investment portfolio.

As of December 31, 2023, SLF JV I had $372.8 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 52 portfolio companies. This compared to $376.1 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 48 portfolio companies, as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, no investments held by SLF JV I were on non-accrual status. SLF JV I generated cash interest income of $3.6 million for the Company during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, up from $3.5 million in the prior quarter. In addition, SLF JV I generated dividend income of $1.4 million for the Company during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, up from $1.1 million in the prior quarter. As of December 31, 2023, SLF JV I had $121.0 million of undrawn capacity (subject to borrowing base and other limitations) on its $270 million senior revolving credit facility, and its debt to equity ratio was 1.1x.

Glick JV

The Company's investments in Glick JV totaled $51.0 million at fair value as of December 31, 2023, up 1.9% from $50.0 million as of September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by Glick JV I's use of leverage and unrealized appreciation in the underlying investment portfolio.

As of December 31, 2023, Glick JV had $139.2 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 42 portfolio companies. This compared to $141.2 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 38 portfolio companies, as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, no investments held by Glick JV were on non-accrual status. Glick JV generated cash interest income of $1.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, flat as compared to the prior quarter. As of December 31, 2023, Glick JV had $27.0 million of undrawn capacity (subject to borrowing base and other limitations) on its $80 million senior revolving credit facility, and its debt to equity ratio was 1.1x.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had total principal value of debt outstanding of $1,660.0 million, including $710.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, $300.0 million of the 3.500% Notes due 2025, $350.0 million of the 2.700% Notes due 2027 and $300.0 million of the 7.100% Notes due 2029. The funding mix was composed of 43% secured and 57% unsecured borrowings as of December 31, 2023. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $112.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $907.5 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). As of December 31, 2023, unfunded investment commitments were $226.6 million, or $199.5 million excluding unfunded commitments to the Company's joint ventures. Of the $199.5 million, approximately $165.9 million could be drawn immediately with the remaining amount subject to certain milestones that must be met by portfolio companies. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believes its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to invest in market opportunities as they arise.

As of December 31, 2023, the weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding, including the effect of the interest rate swap agreements, was 7.0%, unchanged from the prior quarter.

The Company's total debt to equity ratio was 1.10x as of each of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. The Company's net debt to equity ratio was 1.02x and 1.01x as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing certain adjusted financial measures, each of which is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with GAAP (“non-GAAP”). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company and to review the Company's performance without giving effect to non-cash income/gain/loss resulting from the OCSI Merger and the OSI2 Merger and in the case of adjusted net investment income, without giving effect to capital gains incentive fees. The presentation of the below non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.



"Adjusted Total Investment Income" and "Adjusted Total Investment Income Per Share" – represents total investment income excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OCSI Merger and the OSI2 Merger.



“Adjusted Net Investment Income” and“Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share” – represents net investment income, excluding (i) any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OCSI Merger and the OSI2 Merger and (ii) capital gains incentive fees ("Part II incentive fees").



“Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), Net of Taxes” and“Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), Net of Taxes Per Share” – represents net realized and unrealized gains (losses) net of taxes excluding any net realized and unrealized gains (losses) resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OCSI Merger and the OSI2 Merger.

“Adjusted Earnings (Loss)” and“Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share” – represents the sum of (i) Adjusted Net Investment Income and (ii) Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), Net of Taxes and includes the impact of Part II incentive fees1, if any.



The OCSI Merger and the OSI2 Merger (the "Mergers") were accounted for as asset acquisitions in accordance with the asset acquisition method of accounting as detailed in ASC 805-50, Business Combinations-Related Issues ("ASC 805"). The consideration paid to each of the stockholders of OCSI and OSI2 were allocated to the individual assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on the relative fair values of the net identifiable assets acquired other than "non-qualifying" assets, which established a new cost basis for the acquired investments under ASC 805 that, in aggregate, was different than the historical cost basis of the acquired investments prior to the OCSI Merger or the OSI2 Merger, as applicable. Additionally, immediately following the completion of the Mergers, the acquired investments were marked to their respective fair values under ASC 820, Fair Value Measurements, which resulted in unrealized appreciation/depreciation. The new cost basis established by ASC 805 on debt investments acquired will accrete/amortize over the life of each respective debt investment through interest income, with a corresponding adjustment recorded to unrealized appreciation/depreciation on such investment acquired through its ultimate disposition. The new cost basis established by ASC 805 on equity investments acquired will not accrete/amortize over the life of such investments through interest income and, assuming no subsequent change to the fair value of the equity investments acquired and disposition of such equity investments at fair value, the Company will recognize a realized gain/loss with a corresponding reversal of the unrealized appreciation/depreciation on disposition of such equity investments acquired.

The Company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measures described above internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and to compare its financial results with those of other business development companies that have not adjusted the cost basis of certain investments pursuant to ASC 805. The Company's management believes "Adjusted Total Investment Income", "Adjusted Total Investment Income Per Share", "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share" are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company without giving effect to the income resulting from the new cost basis of the investments acquired in the Mergers because these amounts do not impact the fees payable to Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC (the "Adviser") under its second amended and restated advisory agreement (the "A&R Advisory Agreement"), and specifically as its relates to "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share", without giving effect to Part II incentive fees. In addition, the Company's management believes that“Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), Net of Taxes”,“Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), Net of Taxes Per Share”,“Adjusted Earnings (Loss)” and“Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share” are useful to investors as they exclude the non-cash income and gain/loss resulting from the Mergers and are used by management to evaluate the economic earnings of its investment portfolio. Moreover, these metrics more closely align the Company's key financial measures with the calculation of incentive fees payable to the Adviser under with the A&R Advisory Agreement (i.e., excluding amounts resulting solely from the lower cost basis of the acquired investments established by ASC 805 that would have been to the benefit of the Adviser absent such exclusion).

1 Adjusted earnings (loss) includes accrued Part II incentive fees. As of and for the three months ended December 31, 2023, there was no accrued Part II incentive fee liability. Part II incentive fees are contractually calculated and paid at the end of the fiscal year in accordance with the A&R Advisory Agreement, which differs from Part II incentive fees accrued under GAAP. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, no amounts were payable under the A&R Advisory Agreement.



The following table provides a reconciliation of total investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted total investment income for the periods presented:

(unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share data) Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share GAAP total investment income $ 97,985 $ 1.26 $ 101,905 $ 1.32 $ 79,179 $ 1.30 Interest income amortization (accretion) related to merger accounting adjustments 29 - 252 - (1,746 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted total investment income $ 98,014 $ 1.26 $ 102,157 $ 1.32 $ 77,433 $ 1.27





The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:

(unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share data) Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share GAAP net investment income $ 44,189 $ 0.57 $ 47,498 $ 0.62 $ 38,808 $ 0.63 Interest income amortization (accretion) related to merger accounting adjustments 29 - 252 - (1,746 ) (0.03 ) Part II incentive fee - - - - - - Adjusted net investment income $ 44,218 $ 0.57 $ 47,750 $ 0.62 $ 37,062 $ 0.61





The following table provides a reconciliation of net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes for the periods presented:

(unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share data) Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share GAAP net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (33,654 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1,546 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (25,636 ) $ (0.42 ) Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) related to merger accounting adjustments 796 0.01 (122 ) - 1,746 0.03 Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (32,858 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1,668 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (23,890 ) $ (0.39 )





The following table provides a reconciliation of net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted earnings (loss) for the periods presented:

(unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share data) Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 10,535 $ 0.14 $ 45,952 $ 0.60 $ 13,172 $ 0.22 Interest income amortization (accretion) related to merger accounting adjustments 29 - 252 - (1,746 ) (0.03 ) Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) related to merger accounting adjustments 796 0.01 (122 ) - 1,746 0.03 Adjusted earnings (loss) $ 11,360 $ 0.15 $ 46,082 $ 0.60 $ 13,172 $ 0.22





Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

2023 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost December 31, 2023: $363,124; cost September 30, 2023: $345,245) $ 316,309 $ 297,091 Affiliate investments (cost December 31, 2023: $26,916; cost September 30, 2023: $24,898) 24,442 23,349 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (cost December 31, 2023: $2,797,710; cost September 30, 2023: $2,673,976) 2,677,801 2,571,980 Total investments at fair value (cost December 31, 2023: $3,187,750 ; cost September 30, 2023: $3,044,119) 3,018,552 2,892,420 Cash and cash equivalents 112,369 136,450 Restricted cash 19,328 9,089 Interest, dividends and fees receivable 43,038 44,570 Due from portfolio companies 7,912 6,317 Receivables from unsettled transactions 23,931 55,441 Due from broker 26,520 54,260 Deferred financing costs 11,827 12,541 Deferred offering costs 131 160 Derivative assets at fair value - 4,910 Other assets 2,587 1,681 Total assets $ 3,266,195 $ 3,217,839 LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 3,273 $ 2,950 Base management fee and incentive fee payable 19,004 19,547 Due to affiliate 3,815 4,310 Interest payable 18,980 16,007 Director fees payable 160 - Payables from unsettled transactions 57,279 11,006 Derivative liability at fair value 29,316 47,519 Deferred tax liability - 5 Credit facilities payable 710,000 710,000 Unsecured notes payable (net of $6,534 and $7,076 of unamortized financing costs as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 912,717 890,731 Total liabilities 1,754,544 1,702,075 Commitments and contingencies Net assets: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 250,000 shares authorized; 78,965 and 77,225 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively 790 772 Additional paid-in-capital 2,200,561 2,166,330 Accumulated overdistributed earnings (689,700 ) (651,338 ) Total net assets (equivalent to $19.14 and $19.63 per common share as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 1,511,651 1,515,764 Total liabilities and net assets $ 3,266,195 $ 3,217,839





Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Interest income: Control investments $ 6,005 $ 5,877 $ 4,567 Affiliate investments 324 650 641 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 82,721 86,346 64,298 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 2,364 1,859 472 Total interest income 91,414 94,732 69,978 PIK interest income: Control investments 544 309 - Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 3,305 5,235 6,130 Total PIK interest income 3,849 5,544 6,130 Fee income: Control investments 13 13 13 Affiliate investments 5 5 5 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 1,289 554 2,003 Total fee income 1,307 572 2,021 Dividend income: Control investments 1,400 1,050 1,050 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 15 7 - Total dividend income 1,415 1,057 1,050 Total investment income 97,985 101,905 79,179 Expenses: Base management fee 11,477 11,516 9,917 Part I incentive fee 9,028 9,531 7,703 Professional fees 1,504 1,282 1,500 Directors fees 160 160 160 Interest expense 32,170 32,326 20,719 Administrator expense 366 317 298 General and administrative expenses 591 775 746 Total expenses 55,296 55,907 41,043 Fees waived (1,500 ) (1,500 ) (750 ) Net expenses 53,796 54,407 40,293 Net investment income before taxes 44,189 47,498 38,886 Excise tax - - (78 ) Net investment income 44,189 47,498 38,808 Unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Control investments 1,339 (1,114 ) (3,309 ) Affiliate investments (925 ) (90 ) 3 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (17,615 ) 10,088 (8,675 ) Foreign currency forward contracts (7,824 ) 4,861 (11,001 ) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (25,025 ) 13,745 (22,982 ) Realized gains (losses): Control investments 786 - - Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (13,340 ) (12,986 ) (7,651 ) Foreign currency forward contracts 4,101 (252 ) 4,448 Net realized gains (losses) (8,453 ) (13,238 ) (3,203 ) (Provision) benefit for taxes on realized and unrealized gains (losses) (176 ) (2,053 ) 549 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes (33,654 ) (1,546 ) (25,636 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 10,535 $ 45,952 $ 13,172 Net investment income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.60 $ 0.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 77,840 77,130 61,142