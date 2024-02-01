City Of Clermont, FL, Advances Budgeting Efficiency By Growing Opengov Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This transition will support the City in its mission to improve efficiency and provide even more transparent, data-driven decision-making.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Motivated by the need to automate reporting and find a system that supports in-depth personnel planning, the City of Clermont, FL, was looking for a new solution. It found the answer by growing its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in budget planning and management software tailored for the needs of the public sector.Located 30 minutes from Orlando, the City of Clermont is always looking for ways to modernize its processes. In its search for a new budgeting solution, City leadership prioritized a system that could provide an online budget book, support capital planning, and include a user-friendly interface. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out, meeting the City's needs with its capabilities for flexible reporting and quick access to real-time data.With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Clermont is poised for a substantial upgrade in its budgeting and planning processes. The software promises to streamline budget book creation and enhance personnel forecasting. This transition will support the City in its mission to improve efficiency and provide even more transparent, data-driven decision-making.The City of Clermont now joins the growing number of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov's innovative, cloud-based software designed to transform government work processes and enhance fiscal strategy and planning.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

