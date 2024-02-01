Gibson Dunn Makes Generous Donation Of It's Time To Shine To Empower Students At Hbcus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Laurie Robinson Haden, founder and CEO of Corporate Counsel Women of Color, is excited about Gibson Dunn's heartfelt donation of copies of her empowering book, It's Time to Shine : A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career. This first round of donated books aims to benefit students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and professional organizations, providing invaluable insights for their personal and professional growth.

The significance of Robinson Haden's It's Time to Shine within the academic sphere, especially for those attending HBCUs, cannot be overstated. The book serves as a beacon for students, offering indispensable strategies that will energize and inspire them to successfully navigate their career trajectories.

Gibson Dunn's generous donation contributes significantly to the educational resources available to students at HBCUs. By providing access to diverse perspectives and knowledge, this gift ensures that students will have more necessary tools to thrive in their academic and professional pursuits.

"This donation represents an investment in the future success of students at HBCUs," shares Robinson Haden. "I believe in the power of education and empowerment. My hope is that this book serves as a catalyst, inspiring students to excel in their chosen paths and make impactful contributions to their communities."

Since the founding of the first HBCU over 187 years ago, HBCUs have played a critical role in shaping the experiences of millions of graduates and society in general.“We are pleased to help contribute to the future success of HBCU students,” says Gibson Dunn partner and Chief Diversity Officer Zakiyyah Salim-Williams.“We know that Laurie's book will provide students with a blueprint for their future success in the law and beyond.” Gibson Dunn is honored to donate the books on behalf of its partners, associates, and professional staff members who hail from esteemed HBCUs, including Howard, Spelman, and Morehouse.

The essence of empowerment, motivation, and inspiration embedded within It's Time to Shine aligns perfectly with the aspirations of HBCU students. By supporting students with this invaluable resource, Gibson Dunn's donation aims to foster a sense of determination and commitment, encouraging them to strive for excellence and create positive change in their communities.

About Laurie Robinson Haden:

Laurie Robinson Haden is an esteemed lawyer, who worked at Fortune 500 company, CBS Corporation and author renowned for her commitment to empowering professionals of color. Her book, It's Time to Shine: A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career, embodies her dedication to fostering personal and professional growth among diverse communities.

