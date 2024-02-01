Folding Cartons Market To Exceed USD 228.81B By 2030, Driven By Sustainability And Industry Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Folding Cartons Packaging Market

The Folding Cartons Packaging Market, as unveiled by SNS Insider's research, is poised for remarkable expansion, with a projected market size of USD 228.81 Billion by 2030. The current market valuation stands at USD 159.67 Billion in 2022, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.Prominent Players Included Are. WestRock Company. Graphic Packaging International LLC. Huhtamaki Oyj. Georgia-Pacific LLC. Bell Incorporated. Sonoco Products Company. Amcor Limited. Multi Packaging Solutions Inc. KapStone Paper & Packaging Corp. Paper Works and other players. Paper Works and other players.Access Sample PDF Of Folding Cartons Packaging Market @Market Report Scope:As we advance into the future, the trajectory of the folding cartons industry points towards a substantial surge in demand, driven by a global shift towards sustainable practices and a concerted effort to curtail single-use plastics. The inherent eco-friendly nature of folding cartons aligns seamlessly with the escalating preference for recyclable packaging solutions. The composition of paperboard, coupled with its widespread availability, renders folding cartons not only environmentally conscious but also economically viable. These attributes position folding cartons as an attractive choice, fostering their widespread adoption across diverse industries.The food & beverages sector emerges as a stalwart, maintaining the lion's share of revenue in the folding cartons market. The industry's preference for these packaging solutions can be attributed to the versatility of folding cartons, accommodating products of varying sizes and shapes. Simultaneously, the electrical and electronics sector gears up for exponential growth, propelled by technological advancements and the increasing demand for compact product packaging. Folding cartons, with their adaptability to the evolving needs of the industry, stand poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of packaging solutions for electronic products.Beyond their ecological benefits, the advantages of folding cartons extend to their high printing efficiency and seamless integration with anti-counterfeiting technologies. This multifaceted approach not only ensures the security and authenticity of products but also positions folding cartons as a dynamic and responsive packaging solution for an ever-changing market landscape.Market Analysis:In the ever-evolving landscape of the packaging industry, the tobacco sector emerges as a significant player, fueling a surge in the demand for folding cartons. The allure of folding cartons lies in their exceptional printability and unmatched convenience, making them an ideal choice for packaging in the tobacco industry. Despite stringent regulations and taxes, the tobacco sector experiences substantial growth, primarily propelled by the burgeoning demand among the younger demographic. The mounting stress levels among the youth contribute to an increased inclination towards tobacco-based products like cigarettes. Consequently, the coming years are poised to witness a robust demand for folded cartons, driven by the sustained growth of the tobacco industry.Simultaneously, the electrical and electronics sector anticipates unprecedented growth and development, significantly influencing the folding cartons market. Technological advancements have led to an upsurge in electronic product offerings, prompting a shift towards more compact designs. Folding cartons emerge as an optimal solution for packaging compact electrical products, aligning seamlessly with the industry's evolving needs. This shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, more portable electronic devices creates a lucrative market for folding cartons as the packaging solution of choice.Moreover, the advent of smart folding cartons adds a layer of innovation to the market dynamics. The integration of intelligent technologies enhances the functionality of folding cartons, opening avenues for interactive and engaging packaging solutions. This innovative leap not only caters to the contemporary demands of tech-savvy consumers but also propels the overall growth and adaptability of the folding cartons market in response to evolving industry landscapes.KEY MARKET SEGMENTSBy Material. Biopolymer. Paper. Plastic. OthersBy Structure Type. Straight Tuck End. Reverse Tuck End. Full Seal End. Tuck Top Auto-Bottom. Double Glued Sidewall. Tuck Top Snap-Lock Bottom. OthersBy Dimensions. Less than 4 X 1.5 X 6 [Inch]. 4 X 1.5 X 6 to 6 X 4 X 10 [Inch]. 6 X 4 X 10 to 10 X 6 X 12 [Inch]. 10 X 6 X 12 to 12 X 8 X 14 [Inch]. More than 12 X 8 X14 [Inch])By Wall Construction. Single-Wall Corrugated Sheet. Double-Wall Corrugated Packaging. Triple-Wall Corrugated PackagingBy Order Type. Customized. StandardBased on Style. Standard Straight Tuck. Mailer Lock. Airplane Style StraightTuck & TongueBased on Trends. Internet Of All Things. Environmentally Friendly Packaging. Improved Printing & Decorating TechniquesBy End Use. Food & Beverages. Healthcare. Household. Electrical & Electronics. Personal Care & Cosmetics. Tobacco. OthersSegment Analysis:Material dominance in the Folding Cartons Packaging Market is marked by the popularity of paper, offering an eco-friendly alternative. In terms of structural design, the straightforward functionality of Straight Tuck End leads, chosen for its simplicity. The 6 X 4 X 10 to 10 X 6 X 12 [Inch] dimension segment emerges as a frontrunner, accommodating various product sizes. Single-Wall Corrugated Sheet, with its versatility, dominates in wall construction. Customized orders gain traction, addressing the diverse packaging needs of different industries.Standard Straight Tuck prevails as the preferred style, embodying simplicity in design. Responding to market trends, Environmentally Friendly Packaging gains prominence due to heightened sustainability concerns. In end-use segmentation, the Food & Beverages sector maintains its lead, contributing significantly to overall revenue.Regional Development:The Asia Pacific dominates the folding carton packaging market, propelled by emerging economies, changing lifestyles, and a surge in demand for packaged foods. The region benefits from a booming e-commerce sector, with online retailers favoring folding cartons for their rigidity and sustainability. Significant growth is anticipated in the Middle East and Africa, fueled by infrastructure development, urban expansion, and a shift towards environmentally friendly packaging.Key Takeaways:. The market thrives on the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.. Food & beverages, electrical & electronics, and healthcare sectors contribute significantly to market growth.. Emerging economies, changing lifestyles, and a booming e-commerce sector position the Asia Pacific as a key driver of market expansion.Recent Developments:. In November 2023, CORE Industrial Partners completed the acquisition of General Converting, a US-based folding carton provider.. India's Parksons Packaging Ltd. acquired MK Printpack in March 2023, further consolidating its position in the folding carton packaging industry.Table of Contents➔Introduction➔Research Methodology➔Market Dynamics➔Impact Analysis➔Value Chain Analysis➔Porter's 5 forces model➔PEST Analysis➔Folding Cartons Packaging Market By Material➔Folding Cartons Packaging Market By Structure Type➔Folding Cartons Packaging Market By Dimensions➔Folding Cartons Packaging Market By Wall Construction➔Folding Cartons Packaging Market By Order Type➔Folding Cartons Packaging Market Segmentation, Based on Style➔Folding Cartons Packaging Market Segmentation, Based on Trends➔Folding Cartons Packaging Market By End Use➔Regional Analysis➔Company profile➔Competitive Landscape➔Use Case and Best Practices➔Conclusion 