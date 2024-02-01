(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Studio City Water Park

Mr. Kevin Benning, Senior Vice President, Property General Manager of Studio City, Melco Resorts & Entertainment , said, 'We are honored that Studio City Water Park has been recognized among China's top novel travel experiences. The prestigious award underlines our dedication to constantly innovating and delivering unparalleled entertainment attractions. As we continue pushing boundaries to introduce innovative attractions, experiences and services, our focus remains on setting the highest standards of hospitality to benefit both guests and the continued growth of Macau's diversified economy and tourism sector. We look forward to welcoming further guests from near and far to join us in enjoying everything Melco has to offer.'

Studio City Water Park offers an unparalleled experience of both outdoor and indoor aquatic fun. Its Indoor Dome, as one of Asia's first all-weather indoor waterpark that covers approximately 10,000 square meters with 16 exciting attractions, merges seamlessly with its family-friendly Outdoor Park, which features an overflowing variety of exhilarating thrills and spills for guests of all ages. The water park's uniquely expansive space offers a one-of-a-kind aquatic adventure that welcomes and captivates visitors all year round.

The '2023 China Top 100 Novel Travel Experiences' (?????????) list, published in the Global Travel Play Book jointly compiled by the China Tourism Academy and Mafengwo, was based on comprehensive analysis and insights derived from users' browsing, searching, sharing, consumption, and review data on the Mafengwo travel platform. Through in-depth research and analysis, the publication provides a reference to innovative travel experiences in the new era.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

