Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club To Host The President Cup On 17Th February

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) hosts the 31st edition of the UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in the first category, covering a distance of 2200 meters. The event is scheduled for Saturday, 17th February 2024, as part of the season's programme. The championship is held under the patronage and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and President of ADEC.

Earlier this month, HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced an increase in the prizes for the President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses Classic Series, raising the total to AED 4.5 million, with an additional AED 2 million.

More than 100 horses are expected to participate in seven races, covering diverse categories and distances during this esteemed event. This marks one of the largest participations in Purebred Arabian horse races at the Abu Dhabi racetrack. The President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in the first category takes centre stage, with the inaugural race scheduled to start at 4:30 PM UAE time.





In 1994, the President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan emphasizing the importance of purebred Arabian horses and commemorate their value both locally and globally.

HE Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of ADEC, expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation for the continuous support of the wise leadership, which has played a pivotal role in advancing and elevating the races to international standards.

HE Al Shaiba stated: 'The UAE President Cup reflects the distinctive essence of equestrian sports, serving as a platform to enhance the global standing of purebred Arabian horses, and embodies the noble values of our society, underscoring our commitment to promoting the cultural richness of these races. Owners and elite riders strive for triumph in a competition where each participant aspires to claim the prestigious title.'

HE added: 'At the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, we take pride in organising and hosting this distinguished race, which holds a special place in our hearts. We extend our warmest wishes to all participants for the best of luck and success, and we look forward to providing a captivating experience for both the audience and horse racing enthusiasts.'