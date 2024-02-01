               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Expert Explains Reason For Flow Of Migrants From Russia


2/1/2024 6:09:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

In St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, the Migration Service has recorded a mass outflow of migrants. Most of them are natives of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of foreigners in the region has decreased by 12 thousand over the year.

Yulia Bayer, a candidate in sociological sciences, told 78 that there may be two reasons for the reverse migration: foreigners have become unprofitable and afraid to stay in Russia because of the weakening ruble exchange rate and the possibility of being in a war as a result of mobilisation.

MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107796777

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search