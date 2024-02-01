Expert Explains Reason For Flow Of Migrants From Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, the Migration
Service has recorded a mass outflow of migrants. Most of them are
natives of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
According to the press service of the Main Department of the
Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of foreigners in the
region has decreased by 12 thousand over the year.
Yulia Bayer, a candidate in sociological sciences, told 78
that there may be two reasons for the reverse migration: foreigners
have become unprofitable and afraid to stay in Russia because of
the weakening ruble exchange rate and the possibility of being in a
war as a result of mobilisation.
