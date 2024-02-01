Ukrainian Commander Shows Training Of Counter-Sabotage Units

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, has shown the training of counter-sabotage reserve units.

The Ukrainian Joint Forces Command said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Constant improvement of the level of skills and abilities of military personnel is one of the main elements of combat training, Naiev said.

According to him, service members practice a number of combat tasks, including shooting with small arms, assaulting positions, and providing medical aid.

"Currently, counter-sabotage reserve units are undergoing training in simulated combat conditions, taking into account the experience gained and the predicted threat from the enemy," Naiev said.

According to the commander, the military is improving their skills and endurance on a specialized psychological obstacle course.

Daily training on the obstacle course consolidates resilience, physical endurance, as well as tactical and psychological preparation for further effective destruction of the enemy, the lieutenant general said.

Photos: Ukrainian Joint Forces Command