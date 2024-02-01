Russia's War Against Ukraine Remains Biggest Threat To Europe - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine remains the biggest threat to European security.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this in Brussels on Thursday before a special meeting of the European Council, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today, the leaders will focus on the Ukrainian issue. I want to stress that Russia's war against Ukraine is the biggest threat to European security. It's almost two years since Russia launched this unjustified war against Ukraine, willing to destroy the country and split it into pieces, and it continues doing so. We can and should do more to support Ukraine. I repeat - this is the biggest threat to European security. If we don't do it, we will pay a higher price," he said.

Borrell added that he intended to inform the EU leaders about the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and present a proposal to increase military aid to Ukraine through the creation of a Ukrainian assistance fund inside the European Peace Facility.

"I will urge them to reach an agreement as soon as possible because there is no more time. We have to increase our military support to Ukraine over the next month. We have been doing this with ammunition supplies, but this is still not enough. More has to be done. I think we have a sense of urgency while we deal with that. I hope that we will have a mandate to continue presenting the leaders with the required decisions, to face this war, supporting Ukraine as much as it takes, as long as it takes - but to do it urgently," he said.

Asked about how the EU leaders can reach a consensus on aid for Ukraine, given Hungary's opposition, Borrell noted that Hungary does not support this financial plan, but it does not oppose it either.

"There is a proposal on the table in order to create this assistance fund for Ukraine. All member states have been participating in this. Hungary, for example, says that it does not want to participate anymore, but it will not obstruct [the decision]. One thing is not to participate, and another thing is to oppose. For the time being, no one is opposing this decision," Borrell said.