All 27 EU Leaders Agree On EUR 50B Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All 27 EU leaders have agreed on the creation of a EUR 50 billion fund for Ukraine in the EU's multi-annual budget for 2024-2027.

European Council President Charles Michel said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"We have a deal and unity. All 27 leaders agreed on an additional EUR 50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake," Michel wrote.

On February 1, the European Council is holding a special meeting in Brussels to discuss the creation of a EUR 50 billion fund for Ukraine in the EU's multi-annual budget for 2024-2027.