The Government Of Madagascar Awards Indonesian Embassy In KBRI Antananarivo For Its Important Role In Enhancing Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Government of Madagascar, through the Minister of Defense, Major General Delphin Sahivelo, as the Interim Minister of Foreign Affairs, awarded the National Honor Medal of Madagascar to the Charge d'Affaires ad interim of the Indonesian Embassy in Antananarivo, Mr. Benny Yan Pieter Siahaan, on Monday (29/1) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar. The National Honor Medal is given as a token of appreciation from the Government of Madagascar for the efforts of the Chargés d'affaires of Indonesia in enhancing the good relations with the Government and people of Madagascar.

"The Government of Madagascar expresses its gratitude to the Government of Indonesia for its support, including the grant of USD 150,000 to address famine due to drought in Southern Madagascar in 2021, and the delivery of food supplies to the people in the areas affected by cyclones Anna and Batsirai in 2022, as well as technical and financial support during the Senior Official Meeting of Archipelagic and Island States (AIS Forum) 8th edition in Antananarivo in August 2023," said General Delphin in his speech.

In his address, the Chargés d'affaires of Indonesia expressed gratitude to the Government of Madagascar, the Diplomatic Corps, and Indonesian friends present at the National Honor Medal Award Ceremony, while also conveying appreciation for the attention, support, and trust received during his tenure as the Head of the Indonesian Representation in Madagascar.

The Indonesian Chargés d'affaires stated, "Madagascar and Indonesia have strong cultural and historical ties, making the assignment of the Head of the Indonesian Representation more comfortable and feel like being in one's own country. The most prideful aspect is the development of the bilateral relations between Indonesia and Madagascar becoming even closer." Bilateral relations between Indonesia and Madagascar have been well-established in the fields of Economy and Trade, Defense and Security, Education, Humanitarian Aid, including the Blue Economy. The trade relations between Indonesia and Madagascar have also increased fivefold compared to when the Indonesian Chargés d'affaires first arrived in Madagascar in 2020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of Indonesia.