Kuwait Deputy FM, Yemen Amb. Discuss Relations, Latest Developments


2/1/2024 6:05:04 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday the Ambassador of Yemen to Kuwait Ali Mansour Bin Sefa'a.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the brotherly relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments. (end)
