Kuwait Deputy FM, German Amb. Discuss Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Kuwait Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and issues of mutual concerns. (end) nhq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.