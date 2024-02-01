KUNA Chief, Bulgarian Amb. Discuss Media Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Director-General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatma Al-Salem received on Thursday Bulgarian Ambassador to Kuwait Dimitar Dimitrov, discussing means to boost media cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Dr. Al-Salem emphasized, during the meeting, the significance of media cooperation between the two countries, especially at the level of official media institutions, including both sides' news agencies.

She highlighted KUNA's interest in enhancing and developing media cooperation with other nations, as this would contribute to delivering its media goal and serve Kuwait's foreign policy.

On his part, Dimitrov said that the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations are longstanding and close, looking forward to promoting cooperation between the two countries' official news agencies.

He stressed that both friendly countries have long decades of significant diplomatic and cultural relations. (end)

