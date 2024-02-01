(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DLL3 Targeted Therapies Market Opportunities & Clinical Trials Insight 2024" report has been added to

In recent years, the discovery of Delta Like Ligand 3 (DLL3) as a therapeutic cancer target has emerged as key defining moment in the targeted therapy landscape.

Understanding DLL3's role and pathways in both non cancer and cancer scenarios has shed light on its potential as a groundbreaking treatment option. DLL3, a transmembrane protein previously known for its role in non-cancerous cellular processes, has emerged as a promising cancer treatment target due to its overexpression in a variety of malignancies, particularly neuroendocrine cancers such as small-cell lung cancer, bladder cancer, and gastroenteropancreatic tumors.

Stemcentrx, now a subsidiary of AbbVie, led the development of Rovalpituzumab tesirine (Rova-T), which was a pioneering endeavor in the field of DLL3 targeted therapies. Rova-T, an antibody-drug combination containing a DLL3-targeting antibody coupled to a cytotoxic chemical, was designed to take advantage of the specific overexpression of DLL3 in cancer cells. Despite initial enthusiasm, the cessation of Rova-T in later-phase clinical trials due to negative results presented both challenges and lessons.

Despite being discontinued in later stage clinical studies, Rova-T has left an indelible mark on the landscape of DLL3 targeted therapeutics, acting as a catalyst for the discovery and development of novel pharmacological classes. Following Rova-T's journey, its legacy lives on with Rovalpituzumab being the primary antibody component in a variety of antibody-drug conjugates, indicating a paradigm change in cancer therapy. These conjugates, which carry a variety of payloads such as radionuclides, photoabsorbers, and photosensitizers, have emerged as viable candidates in ongoing scientific research and clinical trials.

By combining Rova-T's DLL3-targeting antibody Rovalpituzumab into these innovative conjugates, scientists have leveraged the potential of diverse payloads to enhance the precision and efficacy of cancer treatment. Incorporating radionuclides, providing tailored radiation therapy, and using photoabsorbers and photosensitizers for photodynamic therapy are all exciting options that have shown great promise in preclinical and early clinical trials.

The dynamic evolution of DLL3 targeted therapies is characterized by a wide range of candidates in clinical trials, extending far beyond Rovalpituzumab conjugates. The current landscape encompasses a wide range of novel approaches, from bispecific and trispecific antibodies to cutting-edge cell therapies like CAR T and CAR NK cell therapies. While many of these candidates are still in early stages of development, significant exceptions, like as Amgen's Tarlatamab, have advanced to phase 3 trials. Tarlatamab's advancement to this pivotal stage not only reflects the accelerated pace of research in DLL3 targeted therapies, but also establishes a significant benchmark for the field, indicating a critical step toward the potential translation of these novel therapeutic modalities from experimental concepts to clinically validated treatments.

Tarlatamab has reached key milestones on its extraordinary path, first receiving orphan drug designation for small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in 2018 and then breakthrough therapy designation in October 2023. These accolades highlight its potential as a novel therapeutic approach for a cancer with few treatment alternatives. More recently, in December 2023, it was granted the FDA Priority Review; the FDA Target Action Date for Tarlatamab is June 12, 2024, putting this innovative therapy on the verge of making history as the first BiTE (bispecific T cell engager) therapy for a major solid tumor and potentially clinching the coveted title of the first FDA-approved DLL3 targeted therapy.

The culmination of these designations and impending regulatory decisions not only demonstrates Tarlatamab's clinical promise, but also emphasizes its critical role in shaping the future landscape of cancer treatment, particularly in the context of DLL3 targeted therapies, as it approaches potential approval and clinical integration.

Several major pharmaceutical companies, including Roche (via Chugai Pharmaceutical), Boehringer Ingelheim, and Novartis, are actively working on DLL3 targeted therapies, demonstrating the significant interest and potential in this therapeutic area. Partnerships and license agreements highlight the field's collaborative character, with significant examples include the current collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and Oxford BioTherapeutics, as well as newer collaborations with Novartis and Legend, MediLink Therapeutics, and Zai Lab.

The DLL3 targeted therapeutic market is rapidly evolving, with Tarlatamab at the forefront. Growth is being driven by a better knowledge of the role of DLL3 in cancer, ongoing research and development initiatives, and strategic partnerships that promote innovation. The future contains enormous possibilities and prospects for stakeholders in this sector, including the promise of novel therapy modalities, improved patient outcomes, and a transformative impact on the cancer treatment landscape. As the development of DLL3 targeted therapies progresses, it becomes obvious that collaboration, ingenuity, and tenacity will continue to influence the future of cancer therapies domain.

Global DLL3 Targeted Therapies Market Opportunities & Clinical Trials Insight 2024 Report Finding & Highlights:



Role of DLL3 As Diagnostic & Prognostic Markers

DLL3 Targeting Approaches, Mechanism & Commercial Aspects

Insight On Current & Potential DLL3 Targeted Therapies Proprietary Platforms: > 10 Platform

DLL3 Targeted Drugs Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase: > 15 Drugs

Global DLL3 Targeted Therapies Research & Market Trends By Indication

DLL3 Targeted Therapies Research & Market Trends by Region Insight On Companies Involved In R&D Of DLL3 Targeted Therapies: 14 Companies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction to DLL3 Targeted Therapies

2.1 Overview

2.2 History & Evolution of DLL3 Targeted Therapies

3. Role of DLL3 As Diagnostic & Prognostic Markers

3.1 Diagnostic Biomarker

3.2 Prognostic Biomarker

4. DLL3 Targeting Approaches, Mechanism & Commercial Aspects

4.1 Antibody Drug Conjugates

4.2 Antibodies

4.3 Cell Therapies

4.4 Antibody Radionuclide Conjugates

4.5 Antibody Photoabsorber/Photosensitizer Conjugate

5. Global DLL3 Targeted Therapies Research & Market Trends By Indication

5.1 Small Cell Lung Cancer

5.2 Large Cell Neuroendocrine Cancer

5.3 Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer

5.4 Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

5.5 Glioma

6. DLL3 Targeted Therapies Proprietary Platforms

6.1 Platforms Used To Develop DLL3 Targeted Therapies

6.2 Potential Platforms for DLL3 Targeted Therapies Development

7. Global DLL3 Targeted Drugs Clinical Trials Overview

7.1 By Company

7.2 By Fast Track Status

7.3 By Indication

7.4 By Location

7.5 By Patient Segment

7.6 By Phase

8. Global DLL3 Targeted Drugs Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase-I

8.4 Phase-I/II

8.5 Phase-II

8.6 Preregistration

9. DLL3 Targeted Therapies Market Trends & Clinical Trials Insights

9.1 Current Market Trends, Developments & Clinical Trials Assessment

9.2 Future Commercialization Opportunity

10. DLL3 Targeted Therapies Research & Market Trends by Region

10.1 US

10.2 UK

10.3 EU

10.4 Canada

10.5 Australia

10.6 China

11. DLL3 Targeted Therapies Market Dynamics

11.1 Favorable Market & Clinical Development Parameters

11.2 Challenges & Restraints

12. Key Companies Involved In Research & Development Of DLL3 Targeted Therapies

12.1 Abdera Therapeutics

12.2 Allogene Therapeutics

12.3 Amgen

12.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

12.5 Chugai Pharmaceutical

12.6 Gensun Biopharma

12.7 Harpoon Therapeutics

12.8 ImaginAb Inc

12.9 Legend Biotech

12.10 Molecular Partners

12.11 Phanes Therapeutics

12.12 Qilu Pharmaceutical

12.13 Shanghai Affinity Biopharmaceutical

12.14 ZAI Lab

