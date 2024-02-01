SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices Of Vincent Wong Remind Microvast Investors Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 5, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention

Microvast Holdings, Inc. ("Microvast") (NASDAQ: MVST ) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between October 19, 2022 and November 20, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Microvast, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Microvast includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a reasonable likelihood that, after due diligence was performed, Microvast would not be awarded the proposed $200 million grant from the United States Department of Energy; (2) negotiations had ceased and the grant rescinded; (3) the Company misrepresented the nature and profitability of its businesses and partnerships; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 5, 2024

Aggrieved Microvast investors only have until February 5, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong